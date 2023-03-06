https://sputniknews.com/20230306/china-calls-us-report-on-port-crane-spying-conspiracy-misleading-1108088751.html

China Calls US Report on Port Crane Spying Conspiracy Misleading

China Calls US Report on Port Crane Spying Conspiracy Misleading

The Chinese Foreign Ministry waved off on Monday a media report that said US officials were concerned about the spying potential of Chinese-made port cranes used widely across the country.

2023-03-06T12:10+0000

2023-03-06T12:10+0000

2023-03-06T12:10+0000

world

us

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108088353_0:105:2559:1544_1920x0_80_0_0_4a4fda1dc4df4544221053b0f5ae9a13.jpg

"This statement is completely irrational and misleads the American people," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a daily news briefing. Chinese port equipment maker ZPMC has been supplying giant ship-to-shore cranes to multiple American ports, including those used by the US military, American media outlet reported Sunday. Its cranes are equipped with sensors that can track cargo origins and destinations, making them a potential Trojan horse, according to unnamed Pentagon and national security officials.

https://sputniknews.com/20230305/not-by-balloons-alone-us-officials-worry-chinese-port-cranes-could-spy-on-american-cargo-1108074200.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, us, us-china relations, port cranes, spy allegations, espionage