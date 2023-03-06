https://sputniknews.com/20230306/china-calls-us-report-on-port-crane-spying-conspiracy-misleading-1108088751.html
China Calls US Report on Port Crane Spying Conspiracy Misleading
The Chinese Foreign Ministry waved off on Monday a media report that said US officials were concerned about the spying potential of Chinese-made port cranes used widely across the country.
"This statement is completely irrational and misleads the American people," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a daily news briefing. Chinese port equipment maker ZPMC has been supplying giant ship-to-shore cranes to multiple American ports, including those used by the US military, American media outlet reported Sunday. Its cranes are equipped with sensors that can track cargo origins and destinations, making them a potential Trojan horse, according to unnamed Pentagon and national security officials.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese Foreign Ministry waved off on Monday a media report that said US officials were concerned about the spying potential of Chinese-made port cranes used widely across the country.
"This statement is completely irrational and misleads the American people," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a daily news briefing.
Chinese port equipment maker ZPMC has been supplying giant ship-to-shore cranes to multiple American ports, including those used by the US military, American media outlet reported Sunday. Its cranes are equipped with sensors that can track cargo origins and destinations, making them a potential Trojan horse, according to unnamed Pentagon and national security officials.