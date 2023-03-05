https://sputniknews.com/20230305/train-derailment-in-springfield-poses-no-toxic-chemical-threat-says-transport-secretary-1108075702.html

Train Derailment in Springfield Poses No Toxic Chemical Threat, Says Transport Secretary

Train Derailment in Springfield Poses No Toxic Chemical Threat, Says Transport Secretary

Hazardous materials were not released during the most recent Norfolk Southern train derailment in the US state of Ohio, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said.

2023-03-05T23:39+0000

2023-03-05T23:39+0000

2023-03-05T23:39+0000

americas

ohio

ohio

train derailment

train derailment

springfield

pete buttigieg

environment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108029494_0:72:925:592_1920x0_80_0_0_3a8eb3d876c3b8f4b193fd6d380959a3.png

On Saturday, a train belonging to the Norfolk Southern transportation company derailed in Ohio’s Clark County. According to US media reports, approximately 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed while traveling through the town of Springfield. DeWine also tweeted that he did not believe that hazardous materials were involved in the train derailment in Springfield. Ohio Congressman Mike Turner told NBC News’ "Meet the Press" on Sunday that "This train may have been empty. It looks like hazardous material is not going to be a threat to the community​." The Clark County Emergency Management Agency asked local residents on Saturday to shelter-in-place following the train derailment. Residents have also been asked to find alternate routes to avoid driving close to the site of the accident. Buttigieg tweeted on Sunday that he was ready to "work with anyone who’s serious about strengthening accountability and safety for freight railroads." On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment. Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

americas

ohio

ohio

springfield

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

train derailment, pete buttigieg, ohio, springfield, clark county, hazardous materials, toxic chemical, norfolk southern