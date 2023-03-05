International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/eu-has-no-proof-of-china-supplying-weapons-to-russia-1108073912.html
EU Has No Proof of China Supplying Weapons to Russia
EU Has No Proof of China Supplying Weapons to Russia
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that her office had received no evidence from the United States that China was sending weapons to Russia.
2023-03-05T17:43+0000
2023-03-05T17:43+0000
military
european union (eu)
ursula von der leyen
china
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095638815_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_442c4787086a0aaef384a5cfcfaf66e6.jpg
"So far, we have no such evidence, but this needs to be monitored daily," von der Leyen told a press conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. When asked whether Brussels would press sanctions against China if such fact was confirmed, the European Commission chief said that it would be addressed "only when it becomes reality." The German chancellor chimed in saying that China should never supply weapons to Russia and that Beijing had said it would not supply any.In late February, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that China mulled the possibility to provide "lethal" military assistance to Russia, including either weapons or ammunition. Until now, he said, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with only "non-lethal" support. He also threatened China with "real consequences," should it send military supplies to Russia.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was the United States who was funneling weapons to Ukraine and urged Washington to "stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information."
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/beijing-dismisses-as-disinformation-us-claims-its-considering-sending-russia-weapons-1107849837.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095638815_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68dcc3e5e3cd9ef2c97593bc03b7af12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese weapons, chinese weapons for russia, eu has no evidence
chinese weapons, chinese weapons for russia, eu has no evidence

EU Has No Proof of China Supplying Weapons to Russia

17:43 GMT 05.03.2023
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk / President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for UkrainePresident of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
© AP Photo / Michal Dyjuk / President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attends during the press conference after the High-Level International Donor's Conference for Ukraine
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that her office had received no evidence from the United States that China was sending weapons to Russia.
"So far, we have no such evidence, but this needs to be monitored daily," von der Leyen told a press conference alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
When asked whether Brussels would press sanctions against China if such fact was confirmed, the European Commission chief said that it would be addressed "only when it becomes reality."
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
World
Beijing Dismisses as 'Disinformation' US Claims It's Considering Sending Russia Weapons
27 February, 16:31 GMT
The German chancellor chimed in saying that China should never supply weapons to Russia and that Beijing had said it would not supply any.
In late February, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said that China mulled the possibility to provide "lethal" military assistance to Russia, including either weapons or ammunition. Until now, he said, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with only "non-lethal" support. He also threatened China with "real consequences," should it send military supplies to Russia.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said it was the United States who was funneling weapons to Ukraine and urged Washington to "stop shifting responsibility and spreading false information."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала