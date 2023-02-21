https://sputniknews.com/20230221/us-not-china-pouring-weapons-into-ukraine-says-chinese-foreign-ministry-1107645334.html

‘US, Not China, Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine’, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry

‘US, Not China, Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine’, Says Chinese Foreign Ministry

With the US accusing China of looking into selling weapons to the Russian military, China’s foreign ministry says that Washington is “not qualified” to lecture Beijing about international arms trafficking.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has struck back at Washington for suggesting China is evaluating the possibility of supplying Russia with weapons, saying Monday that it’s the American government pumping weapons into the conflict zone – not China’s.“It is the US, not China, that has been consistently pouring weapons into the battlefield,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a press briefing Monday.Over the weekend, several high-level US officials began to suggest they had reason to believe that China was considering sending military supplies to Moscow.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China on Saturday of “considering providing lethal support to Russia” in what he labeled Moscow’s “aggression against Ukraine.” He said that if his allegation turned out to be true, it “would have serious consequences in our relationship” with China.Biden’s ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, echoed the threat Sunday, telling CNN that China would be crossing a “red line” if it decided to provide Russia with lethal aid.But Wang said Monday that the US is “not qualified” to issue such ultimatums. He told reporters that the rest of the world knows who’s really to blame for the hostilities in Ukraine, and called on the Biden administration to publicly admit that it’s fanned the flames of the ongoing conflict.Unlike Washington, he noted that Beijing has been “supporting talks for peace” since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, adding “we urge the US side to seriously reflect on the role it has played, do something to actually help de-escalate the situation and promote peace talks, and stop deflecting the blame and spreading disinformation.”The back-and-forth comes after Wang Yi, China's highest ranked diplomat, defended his country’s posture towards Russian military operations before an audience of European officials during Saturday’s Munich Security Conference.“We do not add fuel to the fire, and we’re against reaping benefits from this crisis,” Wang said.“Some forces might not want to see peace talks materialize,” Wang noted, in what was widely viewed as a thinly-veiled jab at the US government.“They don’t care about the life and death of Ukrainians, nor the harm on Europe,” Wang suggested, adding “they might have strategic goals larger than Ukraine itself.”

