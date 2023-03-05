International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/african-olympic-association-agrees-to-return-russians-to-olympics-in-2024-1108030701.html
African Olympic Association Agrees to Return Russians to Olympics in 2024
African Olympic Association Agrees to Return Russians to Olympics in 2024
The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has announced its decision to give Russians and Belarusians a green light to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games under a neutral flag.
2023-03-05T06:51+0000
2023-03-05T06:51+0000
africa
russia
olympics
olympic games
russian olympic committee (roc)
international olympic committee (ioc)
belarus
north africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108030552_0:180:2947:1837_1920x0_80_0_0_217ab0ac4688de679540951d25687d2d.jpg
"Members unanimously decided to support the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions," ANOCA said in a statement after its executive committee met in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott on Friday. Kiev and its Western donors called for Russians and Belarusians to be excluded from the games over the conflict in Ukraine, but the International Olympic Committee said in January that no athlete should be barred from joining because of their passport. The Olympic Council of Asia backed that decision. ANOCA chief Mustapha Berraf also said in the statement that the African organization aligned with the position of the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach. The African sports governing body, which represents the continent's 54 national Olympic committees, said that its decision would go down in history as an effort to tear down the barriers that exist between politics and sport. Many sports organizations across the globe have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and Minsk's support for it. The sportsmen have also been barred from competing under national flags and using national anthems at major international sport events, including the Olympics.
https://sputniknews.com/20230215/countries-opposing-russias-participation-in-olympics-disregard-human-rights-issue-ioc-1107464879.html
africa
russia
belarus
north africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/05/1108030552_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cc09bd52165739ec5748608b96405536.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, olympics, olympic games, russian olympic committee (roc), international olympic committee (ioc), belarus, north africa
russia, olympics, olympic games, russian olympic committee (roc), international olympic committee (ioc), belarus, north africa

African Olympic Association Agrees to Return Russians to Olympics in 2024

06:51 GMT 05.03.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov / Go to the mediabankA woman outside the building of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in Moscow.
A woman outside the building of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.03.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Odinokov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has announced its decision to give Russians and Belarusians a green light to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games under a neutral flag.
"Members unanimously decided to support the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in all international competitions," ANOCA said in a statement after its executive committee met in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott on Friday.
Kiev and its Western donors called for Russians and Belarusians to be excluded from the games over the conflict in Ukraine, but the International Olympic Committee said in January that no athlete should be barred from joining because of their passport. The Olympic Council of Asia backed that decision.
ANOCA chief Mustapha Berraf also said in the statement that the African organization aligned with the position of the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach.
"ANOCA reaffirms its stance that politics cannot bring pressure to bear on sport and strip it of all its core values, which are rooted in peace, unity and solidarity," the statement said, adding athletes must not "be made to pay the heavy price of any conflict whatsoever and wherever it may be."
The African sports governing body, which represents the continent's 54 national Olympic committees, said that its decision would go down in history as an effort to tear down the barriers that exist between politics and sport.
Many sports organizations across the globe have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and Minsk's support for it. The sportsmen have also been barred from competing under national flags and using national anthems at major international sport events, including the Olympics.
The sign of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Headquarters in Lausanne - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.02.2023
World
Countries Opposing Russia's Participation in Olympics Disregard Human Rights Issue: IOC
15 February, 13:27 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала