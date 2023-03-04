https://sputniknews.com/20230304/video-trump-jr-role-plays-as-willy-wonka-by-giving-out-gold-wrapped-candy-bars-1108001395.html

Video: Trump Jr. Role Plays as Willy Wonka by Giving Out Gold-Wrapped Candy Bars

Video: Trump Jr. Role Plays as Willy Wonka by Giving Out Gold-Wrapped Candy Bars

Former President Donald Trump’s oldest son took on a Willy Wonka—Oprah Winfrey persona on Friday afternoon when he excitedly told a crowd of Trump supporters that if they received a golden-wrapped chocolate bar, they had just won a VIP ticket to see his presidential dad at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday.

2023-03-04T04:03+0000

2023-03-04T04:03+0000

2023-03-04T04:03+0000

viral

donald trump

donald john trump jr.

cpac

cpac

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/0e/1107421267_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_065e8e857ceb561d0f664bea40b303c0.jpg

Former President Donald Trump’s oldest son took on a Willy Wonka—Oprah Winfrey persona on Friday afternoon when he excitedly told a crowd of Trump supporters that if they received a golden-wrapped chocolate bar, they had just won a VIP ticket to see his presidential dad at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday.It wasn’t clear how many attendees received golden chocolate bars during the event.Netizens responded to the presentation by criticizing Trump Jr.’s awkward hand gestures and the sparse room he was addressing.“I’m just gonna eat the chocolate and skip the reception. Thanks, though,” wrote one Twitter user.“No one was paying to attend so they had to giveaway tickets to make Trump appear popular,” wrote Twitter user @karbbev.“This is so pathetically sad and hilarious,” wrote another social media user.Trump is expected to speak at CPAC on Saturday. The conference has diminished in size as the GOP finds itself divided between “moderate” conservatives and far-right conservatives who aligned themselves with the embroiled former president.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, for instance, are expected to announce their candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, but chose to skip CPAC, which kicked off on Wednesday.The conference has also shrunken due to a current lawsuit filed by an anonymous Republican campaign staffer who has accused Matt Schlapp, the chair of the American Conservative Union, which organizes the event, of groping them during a car ride in Georgia before November’s election.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

donald trump jr, willy wonka, role play, candy bars