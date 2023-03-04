International
Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Continues Winning Streak With Dubai Trophy
Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Continues Winning Streak With Dubai Trophy
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev beat his compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to claim the Dubai title, his third in just as many weeks, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said.
The 27-year-old third-seed has amassed 14 match victories within weeks, winning trophies in Rotterdam, Doha and now Dubai and is leading 25-year-old Rublev 5-2 in their ATP head-to-head series. Medvedev will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The former World No. 1 is six victories away from equaling his career-best winning streak on the ATP Tour, having won 20 consecutive hard-court games from November 2020 to January 2021.
18:33 GMT 04.03.2023
Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev beat his compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to claim the Dubai title, his third in just as many weeks, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said.
