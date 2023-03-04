https://sputniknews.com/20230304/russian-tennis-star-medvedev-continues-winning-streak-with-dubai-trophy-1108024186.html

Russian Tennis Star Medvedev Continues Winning Streak With Dubai Trophy

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev beat his compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to claim the Dubai title, his third in just as many weeks, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said.

The 27-year-old third-seed has amassed 14 match victories within weeks, winning trophies in Rotterdam, Doha and now Dubai and is leading 25-year-old Rublev 5-2 in their ATP head-to-head series. Medvedev will next compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The former World No. 1 is six victories away from equaling his career-best winning streak on the ATP Tour, having won 20 consecutive hard-court games from November 2020 to January 2021.

