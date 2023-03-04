International
Czech President-Elect to Visit Neighboring States, Kiev After Inauguration
Czech President-Elect to Visit Neighboring States, Kiev After Inauguration
Czech President-elect Petr Pavel is planning to visit the capitals of all neighboring countries, as well as Kiev and Brussels, in the first 100 days after assuming office on March 9, media reported on Saturday.
Pavel's first two trips to Slovakia and Poland will take place in the first weeks after his inauguration, followed by a visit to Germany from March 21-22, the Czech Radio broadcaster reported. The report also said that the Czech president-elect would travel to Brussels in April to visit the NATO and the EU headquarters, and would depart to Ukraine later in the same month. In May, Pavel will head to Austria and Hungary, the report added. Pavel, a 61-year-old retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, scored a landslide victory in the Czech Republic's presidential election on January 28.
22:29 GMT 04.03.2023
© Wikipedia / 7th Army Joint Multinational Training CommandHead of the Czech Army Petr Pavel
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Czech President-elect Petr Pavel is planning to visit the capitals of all neighboring countries, as well as Kiev and Brussels, in the first 100 days after assuming office on March 9, media reported on Saturday.
Pavel's first two trips to Slovakia and Poland will take place in the first weeks after his inauguration, followed by a visit to Germany from March 21-22, the Czech Radio broadcaster reported.
The report also said that the Czech president-elect would travel to Brussels in April to visit the NATO and the EU headquarters, and would depart to Ukraine later in the same month.
In May, Pavel will head to Austria and Hungary, the report added.
Pavel, a 61-year-old retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee, scored a landslide victory in the Czech Republic's presidential election on January 28.
World
More Czech Voters Give Preference to Petr Pavel According to Poll
22 January, 01:56 GMT
