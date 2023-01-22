https://sputniknews.com/20230122/more-czech-voters-give-preference-to-petr-pavel-according-to-poll-1106562703.html
More Czech Voters Give Preference to Petr Pavel According to Poll
date 2023-01-22
Over 40% of Czech voters plan to support retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel in the presidential runoff, while nearly 30% plan to vote for ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
The first round of the Czech Republic's presidential election was held on January 13-14. The turnout was 68.24%. Pavel received 35.4% of the votes, while Babis won 34.99%. Over 70% of Czech voters plan to participate in the runoff that will be held on January 27-18, according to the new survey, which showed that 46% intend to vote for Pavel, while 29% said they were going to vote for Babis. About 9% of the 1,562 people surveyed said they were not planning to vote in the second round of the presidential election in the Czech Republic.
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Over 40% of Czech voters plan to support retired Czech army general and former chair of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel in the presidential runoff, while nearly 30% plan to vote for ex-Prime Minister Andrej Babis, a new poll conducted by Data Collect and Kantar CZ for the Czech Television shows.
The first round of the Czech Republic's presidential election was held on January 13-14. The turnout was 68.24%. Pavel received 35.4% of the votes, while Babis won 34.99%.
Over 70% of Czech voters plan to participate in the runoff that will be held on January 27-18, according to the new survey, which showed that 46% intend to vote for Pavel, while 29% said they were going to vote for Babis.
About 9% of the 1,562 people surveyed said they were not planning to vote in the second round of the presidential election in the Czech Republic.