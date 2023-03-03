https://sputniknews.com/20230303/uptick-in-uks-over-50s-job-hunting-no-cause-for-celebration-if-driven-by-cost-of-living-ifs-1107972511.html

Uptick in UK's Over-50s Job Hunting 'No Cause for Celebration' if Driven by Cost of Living: IFS

Uptick in UK's Over-50s Job Hunting 'No Cause for Celebration' if Driven by Cost of Living: IFS

As the cost of living crisis continues, people over 50 are opting to continue working instead of taking early retirement, a thinktank has revealed.

As the cost of living crisis continues its relentless squeeze on UK households, people over the age of 50 are increasingly opting to continue working rather than take early retirement, a think-tank has revealed, warning that this is no cause for rejoicing.With the country battling the highest inflation rate in at least four decades - standing at 10.1 percent in January 2023 - an increasing number of people in the 50 to 64-year range are hunting for jobs to make ends meet, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.According to the analysis carried out by the think-tank, the trend for older people to seek employment picked up in late 2022 and in the last quarter of that year showed a significant surge.Earlier, labor shortages in the UK were seen as being driven by an inclination towards early retirement among middle-aged Britons. In November 2022, 13.3 percent of businesses surveyed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a shortage of workers. The Treasury and the Bank of England analyzed the factors behind these developments, and urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to find ways to reverse the trend, such as implementing changes to pension rules.The figures cited by the IFS were related to older individuals who had given up work since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and been "inactive" for less than three years.

