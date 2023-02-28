https://sputniknews.com/20230228/uk-food-inflation-hits-record-high-of-171--1107869384.html

UK Food Inflation Hits Record High of 17.1%

UK Food Inflation Hits Record High of 17.1%

Food inflation in the United Kingdom has hit a record high of 17.1%, which could push the average annual household grocery bill up to $1,000, UK data analytics and consulting company Kantar said on Tuesday.

2023-02-28T11:57+0000

2023-02-28T11:57+0000

2023-02-28T11:57+0000

world

cost of living crisis in uk

economic crisis

inflation

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/16/1099862692_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_486e70b482a17fa73a24370b5a974d6a.jpg

The British have been facing a steady increase in prices for a year now as the level of food inflation exceeded 4% last February and has not fallen below this figure since then, the consulting company said. If people do not change how they buy their groceries, households may face an increase of 811 pounds ($980) to their average annual bill, Kantar warned. The UK has been facing a massive increase in inflation, which peaked at 11.1% in October 2022. In November, the Bank of England raised its interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% per annum — the largest single increase in 33 years. The regulator also said that the UK economy had entered a recession expected to last until the second half of 2024.

https://sputniknews.com/20230126/more-than-4000-uk-physiotherapists-go-on-first-time-strike-over-pay-1106728321.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cost of living crisis in uk, inflation in uk, poverty in uk, food inflation in uk, household bills in england