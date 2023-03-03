https://sputniknews.com/20230303/ukrainian-forces-shell-znpp-security-staff-russias-nuclear-energy-corp-1107972118.html

Ukrainian Forces Shell ZNPP Security Staff: Russia's Nuclear Energy Corp.

Security staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was shelled by the Ukrainian side, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom

"Our security staff, who ensure the process of meeting the IAEA inspectors, literally came under gun fire... I think that Russia will issue a note on this matter, in our opinion, it is absolutely impossible to leave such armed provocations without a response," Karchaa told Russian broadcaster. Even representatives of the Ukrainian side who participated in the rotation process "did not understand what was going on," which indicates "complete lack of control" on this section of the line of contact, the official added.On Thursday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced the successful rotation of the agency's experts at the ZNPP.

