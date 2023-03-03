https://sputniknews.com/20230303/ukrainian-forces-shell-znpp-security-staff-russias-nuclear-energy-corp-1107972118.html
Ukrainian Forces Shell ZNPP Security Staff: Russia's Nuclear Energy Corp.
Ukrainian Forces Shell ZNPP Security Staff: Russia's Nuclear Energy Corp.
Security staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was shelled by the Ukrainian side, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom
2023-03-03T08:48+0000
2023-03-03T08:48+0000
2023-03-03T08:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
zaporizhia npp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ae2c0be9ec1bd1bad084dc4b4d3a43de.jpg
"Our security staff, who ensure the process of meeting the IAEA inspectors, literally came under gun fire... I think that Russia will issue a note on this matter, in our opinion, it is absolutely impossible to leave such armed provocations without a response," Karchaa told Russian broadcaster. Even representatives of the Ukrainian side who participated in the rotation process "did not understand what was going on," which indicates "complete lack of control" on this section of the line of contact, the official added.On Thursday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced the successful rotation of the agency's experts at the ZNPP.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100908111_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7a9cadd6c208121ace6c2c1db39bf57.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, shelled by the ukrainian side, security staff
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, shelled by the ukrainian side, security staff
Ukrainian Forces Shell ZNPP Security Staff: Russia's Nuclear Energy Corp.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Security staff at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) was shelled by the Ukrainian side, Renat Karchaa, a spokesman for Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Friday.
"Our security staff, who ensure the process of meeting the IAEA inspectors, literally came under gun fire... I think that Russia will issue a note on this matter, in our opinion, it is absolutely impossible to leave such armed provocations without a response," Karchaa told Russian broadcaster.
Even representatives of the Ukrainian side who participated in the rotation process "did not understand what was going on," which indicates "complete lack of control" on this section of the line of contact, the official added.
On Thursday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi announced the successful rotation of the agency's experts at the ZNPP
.