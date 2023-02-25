https://sputniknews.com/20230225/zaporozhye-authorities-believe-sanctions-against-znpp-confirm-it-is-russia-owned-1107788226.html

Zaporozhye Authorities Believe Sanctions Against ZNPP Confirm It Is Russia-Owned

The introduction of US sanctions against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant suggests that the NPP has been recognized by the West as being part of Russia, said a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional administration.

russia's special operation in ukraine

zaporizhia npp

nuclear power plant

us sanctions

The US targeted the Russian operator of the Zaporozhye NPP with sanctions on the first anniversary of the special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions also target Oleg Romanenko, the general director of the Joint Stock Company Operating Organization of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.He added that if Western countries considered the ZNPP as belonging to Kiev, then no sanctions would have been imposed.Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.In September, Vladimir Rogov told Sputnik that Kiev had unilaterally stopped accepting electricity from the Zaporozhye NPP and was deliberately trying to put the NPP out of operation by creating problems for the plant.

