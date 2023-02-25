International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20230225/zaporozhye-authorities-believe-sanctions-against-znpp-confirm-it-is-russia-owned-1107788226.html
Zaporozhye Authorities Believe Sanctions Against ZNPP Confirm It Is Russia-Owned
Zaporozhye Authorities Believe Sanctions Against ZNPP Confirm It Is Russia-Owned
The introduction of US sanctions against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant suggests that the NPP has been recognized by the West as being part of Russia, said a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional administration.
2023-02-25T03:44+0000
2023-02-25T03:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporizhia npp
nuclear power plant
us sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099734119_0:201:2925:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_989b0aac8ed02cf452832c22d94c87bf.jpg
The US targeted the Russian operator of the Zaporozhye NPP with sanctions on the first anniversary of the special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions also target Oleg Romanenko, the general director of the Joint Stock Company Operating Organization of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.He added that if Western countries considered the ZNPP as belonging to Kiev, then no sanctions would have been imposed.Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.In September, Vladimir Rogov told Sputnik that Kiev had unilaterally stopped accepting electricity from the Zaporozhye NPP and was deliberately trying to put the NPP out of operation by creating problems for the plant.
https://sputniknews.com/20230127/zaporozhye-authorities-slam-iaea-reports-about-powerful-explosions-at-npp-as-provocation-1106744560.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/12/1099734119_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_91f5607b36c5f0b5739f5a86a47da35f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, znpp, vladimir rogov, zaporozhye regional administration, oleg romanenko, russia special military operation in ukraine
zaporozhye nuclear power plant, znpp, vladimir rogov, zaporozhye regional administration, oleg romanenko, russia special military operation in ukraine

Zaporozhye Authorities Believe Sanctions Against ZNPP Confirm It Is Russia-Owned

03:44 GMT 25.02.2023
© SputnikAn aerial view shows the spray pounds at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
An aerial view shows the spray pounds at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - The introduction of US sanctions against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) suggests that the NPP has been recognized by the West as being part of Russia, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye regional administration, said.
The US targeted the Russian operator of the Zaporozhye NPP with sanctions on the first anniversary of the special military operation in Ukraine. The sanctions also target Oleg Romanenko, the general director of the Joint Stock Company Operating Organization of Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
"The introduction of sanctions against the NPP confirms several points at once. First, the West clearly understood that it would not work to capture the NPP. Second, they recognize that the Zaporozhye NPP is an enterprise owned by the Russian Federation," Rogov said, commenting on the new sanctions.
He added that if Western countries considered the ZNPP as belonging to Kiev, then no sanctions would have been imposed.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled by Ukrainian troops, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.
Fragment of the stele at the entrance to the territory of the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2023
World
Zaporozhye Authorities Slam IAEA Reports About Powerful Explosions at NPP as Provocation
27 January, 00:52 GMT
In September, Vladimir Rogov told Sputnik that Kiev had unilaterally stopped accepting electricity from the Zaporozhye NPP and was deliberately trying to put the NPP out of operation by creating problems for the plant.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала