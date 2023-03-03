https://sputniknews.com/20230303/tornadoes-leave-over-200000-people-without-electricity-in-texas-tracker-shows-1107967986.html
Tornadoes Leave Over 200,000 People Without Electricity in Texas, Tracker Shows
Tornadoes Leave Over 200,000 People Without Electricity in Texas, Tracker Shows
More than 200,000 consumers have been left without electricity in the US state of Texas due to tornadoes, according to data from the monitoring service PowerOutage.us
2023-03-03T06:41+0000
2023-03-03T06:41+0000
2023-03-03T06:41+0000
americas
us
texas
tornado
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102181/11/1021811125_0:23:2443:1397_1920x0_80_0_0_f47eacdbae1843d3c808eb11fcbc245e.jpg
As of 11:40 p.m. local time on Thursday (05:40 GMT on Friday), a total of 206,676 customers experienced power outages, the data showed. Meteorologists linked the natural hazard to the same that caused heavy snow in the western state of California in February. Bad weather conditions also led to the cancellation of up to 462 flights in Texas on Thursday night, according to FlightAware data.
https://sputniknews.com/20230113/videos-at-least-six-people-dead-after-destructive-tornadoes-tear-through-us-south--1106267097.html
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102181/11/1021811125_276:0:2168:1419_1920x0_80_0_0_568234026c18313a6cd84c64c1017209.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us state of texas due tornadoes, left without electricity
us state of texas due tornadoes, left without electricity
Tornadoes Leave Over 200,000 People Without Electricity in Texas, Tracker Shows
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 200,000 consumers have been left without electricity in the US state of Texas due to tornadoes, according to data from the monitoring service PowerOutage.us.
As of 11:40 p.m. local time on Thursday (05:40 GMT on Friday), a total of 206,676 customers experienced power outages, the data showed.
Meteorologists linked the natural hazard
to the same that caused heavy snow in the western state of California in February.
Bad weather conditions also led to the cancellation of up to 462 flights in Texas on Thursday night, according to FlightAware data.