Tijuana River Sewage Likely to Be Polluting Southern California's Air, Survey Reveals
Tijuana River Sewage Likely to Be Polluting Southern California's Air, Survey Reveals
Sea spray dispersed by crashing waves contains ¾ of all harmful substances and bacteria a person inhales
2023-03-03T15:27+0000
2023-03-03T15:27+0000
2023-03-03T16:52+0000
What is known as sea spray aerosol is fine airborne particles of various chemicals, bacteria and viruses from the raw seweage that has been polluting the Tijuana River for decades.A thorough new study from Environmental Science & Technology, published on March 2, not only provides detailed computer simulations of pollution and analysis of harmful bacteria and substances in the air but also reveals that the infamous sea spray aerosol can travel considerable distances through the air and poison people far beyond San Diego's beaches.Scientists are still having trouble providing answers as to how dangerous this aerosol is for humans to breathe in and what specific health detriment it may lead to. This would be a task for future research to determine whatever health risk levels may arise.For decades, the waters of the Tijuana River, which cross the US-Mexican border, have been polluted by sewage due to regular storms. The river transfers all this waste directly into the sea, contaminating beaches and coastal waters.Recent reports from the US section of the International boundary and water commission provide information about the spread of pollution. According to experts, the total volume of contaminated transboundary water is about 20 billion gallons.
15:27 GMT 03.03.2023
Polluted Tijuana River water flowing into the Pacific can end up in aerosolized as “sea spray”, spreading far beyond San Diego’s beaches, a new study has found. In fact, researchers discovered that up to three-quarters of the bacteria that people breathe in at Imperial Beach are coming from aerosolization of raw sewage in the surf zone.
What is known as sea spray aerosol is fine airborne particles of various chemicals, bacteria and viruses from the raw seweage that has been polluting the Tijuana River for decades.
A thorough new study
from Environmental Science & Technology, published on March 2, not only provides detailed computer simulations of pollution and analysis of harmful bacteria and substances
in the air but also reveals that the infamous sea spray aerosol can travel considerable distances through the air and poison people far beyond San Diego's beaches.
Scientists are still having trouble providing answers as to how dangerous this aerosol is for humans to breathe in and what specific health detriment it may lead to. This would be a task for future research to determine whatever health risk levels may arise.
For decades, the waters of the Tijuana River, which cross the US-Mexican border, have been polluted by sewage due to regular storms. The river transfers all this waste directly into the sea, contaminating beaches and coastal waters.
Recent reports from the US section of the International boundary and water commission provide information about the spread of pollution. According to experts, the total volume of contaminated transboundary water is about 20 billion gallons.