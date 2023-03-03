https://sputniknews.com/20230303/tijuana-river-sewage-likely-to-be-polluting-southern-californias-air-survey-reveals-1107976774.html

Tijuana River Sewage Likely to Be Polluting Southern California's Air, Survey Reveals

Tijuana River Sewage Likely to Be Polluting Southern California's Air, Survey Reveals

Sea spray dispersed by crashing waves contains ¾ of all harmful substances and bacteria a person inhales

What is known as sea spray aerosol is fine airborne particles of various chemicals, bacteria and viruses from the raw seweage that has been polluting the Tijuana River for decades.A thorough new study from Environmental Science & Technology, published on March 2, not only provides detailed computer simulations of pollution and analysis of harmful bacteria and substances in the air but also reveals that the infamous sea spray aerosol can travel considerable distances through the air and poison people far beyond San Diego's beaches.Scientists are still having trouble providing answers as to how dangerous this aerosol is for humans to breathe in and what specific health detriment it may lead to. This would be a task for future research to determine whatever health risk levels may arise.For decades, the waters of the Tijuana River, which cross the US-Mexican border, have been polluted by sewage due to regular storms. The river transfers all this waste directly into the sea, contaminating beaches and coastal waters.Recent reports from the US section of the International boundary and water commission provide information about the spread of pollution. According to experts, the total volume of contaminated transboundary water is about 20 billion gallons.

