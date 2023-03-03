https://sputniknews.com/20230303/spacex-crew-6-docks-to-intl-space-station-successfully-nasa-kennedy-center-1107968302.html

SpaceX Crew-6 Docks to Int'l Space Station Successfully: NASA Kennedy Center

The SpaceX Crew-6 has docked to the International Space Station (ISS) safely and steadily, the NASA Kennedy Center reported live on Friday.

The docking sequence was complete at 06:54 GMT. The SpaceX Dragon is a highly automatic spacecraft which steered itself throughout the flight. The crew is able to take over, but there is no need unless some of the systems fail. The trip takes about a day and the last phase is very slow - running up to about an hour and half. Once the spacecraft is docked with the ISS, leak checks are conducted and a welcoming ceremony starts. Cosmonaut suits can endure big amounts of pressure when landing and need to be leak checked as well - making sure all the zippers are in place before being pulled on again because docking is considered as a more dynamic phase. The titles of the individual astronauts change when they get onto the ISS to a flight engineer from a commander, pilot or mission specialist that were used in the Dragon capsule. The four-person Crew-5 mission was initially scheduled to take off on February 26, but due to weather conditions, the launch was postponed by one day. On February 27, the mission was scrubbed two minutes prior to the launch because of technical difficulties - the ground system igniting the Falcon carrier rocket's engines did not work properly. In the end, the mission was launched on March 2 and its duration will be six months. Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev joined United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the Crew-6 mission. Fedyaev is the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the International Space Station integrated flights agreement. On March 1, Roscosmos said that the program of cross-flights to the International Space Station has been expanded by one mission. It will take place in the first half of 2024 on the US spacecraft Crew Dragon, and its crew will include Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

