Russian Cosmonaut to Fly to ISS on US Crew Dragon Spacecraft in February 2023
Russian Cosmonaut to Fly to ISS on US Crew Dragon Spacecraft in February 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) next February on the US Crew Dragon spacecraft... 08.11.2022
In addition to a Russian cosmonaut, the Crew-6 mission team includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, as well as an astronaut from the UAE, Sultan Al Neyadi, Roscosmos said.In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21, carrying another crew that included Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio.
russia, nasa, iss, crew dragon spacecraft
russia, nasa, iss, crew dragon spacecraft

Russian Cosmonaut to Fly to ISS on US Crew Dragon Spacecraft in February 2023

13:02 GMT 08.11.2022
© AP Photo / Joel KowskyIn this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lifts off with the first private crew from Launch Complex 39A Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule attached, lifts off with the first private crew from Launch Complex 39A Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2022
© AP Photo / Joel Kowsky
