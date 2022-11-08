https://sputniknews.com/20221108/russian-cosmonaut-to-fly-to-iss-on-us-crew-dragon-spacecraft-in-february-2023-1103899102.html

Russian Cosmonaut to Fly to ISS on US Crew Dragon Spacecraft in February 2023

Russian Cosmonaut to Fly to ISS on US Crew Dragon Spacecraft in February 2023

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) next February on the US Crew Dragon spacecraft... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T13:02+0000

2022-11-08T13:02+0000

2022-11-08T13:02+0000

russia

nasa

iss

crew dragon spacecraft

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095001241_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5efe3ba6982afe3a02c38e4ffd556ee9.jpg

In addition to a Russian cosmonaut, the Crew-6 mission team includes NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, as well as an astronaut from the UAE, Sultan Al Neyadi, Roscosmos said.In July, Roscosmos and NASA signed an agreement on integrated flights of astronauts to the ISS. As part of the agreement, the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft was launched from Baikonur to the ISS on September 21, carrying another crew that included Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, nasa, iss, crew dragon spacecraft