selective service

Americans have reacted with shock and dismay after discovering that last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky volunteered their children for combat duty in Eastern Europe. While he didn’t specify the exact war theater that US kids may see, he suggested they’ll have plenty to choose from.
While Zelensky didn’t specify the exact war theater that US kids may see, he suggested they’ll have plenty to choose from."If it happens so that Ukraine… loses, Russia is going to enter Baltic states, NATO member states, and then the US will have to send their sons and daughters — exactly the same way as we are sending — their sons and daughters to war,” Zelensky insisted at a February 24 news conference.Zelensky’s 18-year-old daughter, Oleksandra, does not serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.But American youth “will have to fight, because it's NATO that we're talking about,” Zelensky insisted, adding: “And they will be dying.”
01:39 GMT 03.03.2023
