'Your Money or Your Life': Online Backlash to Zelensky Threat of US Kids Fighting Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky had just returned to Kiev when he made his incendiary comments following a tour of European capitals to demand even more arms, including jet fighters.

Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky has sparked the perfect twitstorm after his threat that the US will have to send its children to fight Russia.Speaking at a press conference on the first anniversary of the launch of Russia's operation to defend the peoples' republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, the comedian-turned-politician repeated his claim that NATO troops will have to fight the Russian army if NATO does not meet his ever-growing demands for arms supplies.Thousands of Ukrainian troops are on the verge of being encircled the key DPR city of Artemovsk, where the Russian Wagner PMC Group is advancing into their rear supply lines.The clip went viral on social media, with many outraged at Zelensky's latest shameless attempt to escalate the conflict towards nuclear world war.One guest on Podcast host Tim Pool's Timcast show said Zelensky had touched his "last nerve" with his comments, and warned the US government against any attempt to draft his own children "to die for your Habsburg dynasty, World War One, needless 20-million pile of deaths replay, elites p*ssing contest."Others were more succinct. "Those with a Ukrainian flag in their bio should go first," tweeted investment pundit Collin Rugg. "HELL NO" was podcaster Monica Crowley's response.Even Polish-descended Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec said Zelensky was "now stating the obvious" that "if this war escalates American sons and daughters will be sent."In November last year, Zelensky tried to draw NATO directly into the conflict by falsely claiming two Russian cruise missiles had struck Poland, killing two people on a farm near the Ukrainian border. Although it was soon established that they were stray S-300 surface-to-air missiles fired by a Ukrainian Air Force battery, Zelensky doubled down on his claim.Twitter moderators rushed to 'add context' to re-tweets of the clip, claiming Zelensky's comments had been taken out of context. But that did nothing to dampen the condemnation he received from users.

