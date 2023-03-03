https://sputniknews.com/20230303/most-important-discovery-of-21st-century-new-corridor-found-in-the-cheops-pyramid--1107966986.html

'Most Important Discovery of 21st Century': New Corridor Found in the Cheops Pyramid

'Most Important Discovery of 21st Century': New Corridor Found in the Cheops Pyramid

Scientists have discovered a new corridor near the main entrance of the Great Pyramid of Giza, media reported, citing Egyptian antiquities officials.

2023-03-03T07:57+0000

2023-03-03T07:57+0000

2023-03-03T07:57+0000

science & tech

egypt

great pyramid of giza

pyramids

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106070/56/1060705612_0:180:1920:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_e20972fc115effe8337b319dfe1814dd.jpg

Scientists have discovered a new corridor near the main entrance of the Great Pyramid of Giza, media reported, citing Egyptian antiquities officials.According to the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa, the corridor, which is nine meters long and a bit more than two meters wide, was found in the pyramid during a scan of the Giza Valley monuments that began in 2015.It is noted that the corridor was probably designed to lighten the weight of the huge structure, which was built as royal burial chambers around 2560 BC.Scientists discovered the corridor using cosmic ray muon radiography before obtaining images of it by passing a 6mm thick endoscope, developed in Japan, through a tiny connection in the pyramid's stones.The Giza pyramids archaeological complex is located on the Giza plateau near Cairo - on the west bank of the river Nile. The complex is more than 4,500 years old. It consists of three pyramids of the pharaohs of the fourth dynasty: Chephren, Cheops (Khufu) and Meekerin.

egypt

great pyramid of giza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

new corridor, great pyramid of giza, muon radiography