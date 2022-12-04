International
Dior Holds First-Ever Fashion Show at Giza Pyramids in Egypt - Video
Dior Holds First-Ever Fashion Show at Giza Pyramids in Egypt - Video
CAIRO (Sputnik) - French luxury fashion house Christian Dior held the first-ever fashion show on the Giza Plateau near the famous pyramid complex in Egypt, the... 04.12.2022, Sputnik International
"It is the first Dior fashion show in Egypt and the first time in history when a fashion show took place at the Pyramids of Giza," the ministry stated in a press release obtained by Sputnik.On Saturday, Dior presented its Fall/Winter 2023 men's collection.In October, Italian designer Stefano Ricci held a fashion show at the ancient Egyptian Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor in southern Egypt.
08:46 GMT 04.12.2022
Models are silhoutted against the Pyramids at the Christian Dior fashion show at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the outskirts of the twin city of Egypt's capital on December 3, 2022.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - French luxury fashion house Christian Dior held the first-ever fashion show on the Giza Plateau near the famous pyramid complex in Egypt, the country's Ministry of Tourism and Architects said.
"It is the first Dior fashion show in Egypt and the first time in history when a fashion show took place at the Pyramids of Giza," the ministry stated in a press release obtained by Sputnik.
On Saturday, Dior presented its Fall/Winter 2023 men's collection.
In October, Italian designer Stefano Ricci held a fashion show at the ancient Egyptian Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor in southern Egypt.
