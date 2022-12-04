https://sputniknews.com/20221204/dior-holds-first-ever-fashion-show-at-giza-pyramids-in-egypt---video-1105022372.html
Dior Holds First-Ever Fashion Show at Giza Pyramids in Egypt - Video
CAIRO (Sputnik) - French luxury fashion house Christian Dior held the first-ever fashion show on the Giza Plateau near the famous pyramid complex in Egypt, the country's Ministry of Tourism and Architects said.
"It is the first Dior fashion show in Egypt
and the first time in history when a fashion show took place at the Pyramids of Giza," the ministry stated in a press release obtained by Sputnik.
On Saturday, Dior presented its Fall/Winter 2023 men's collection.
In October, Italian designer Stefano Ricci held a fashion show at the ancient Egyptian Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut in Luxor in southern Egypt.