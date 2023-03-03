https://sputniknews.com/20230303/martyrs-day-in-malawi-remember-those-who-sacrificed-lives-for-independence-1107978049.html

Martyrs' Day in Malawi: Remembering Those Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Independence

Martyrs' Day in Malawi: Remembering Those Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Independence

On March 3, Malawi celebrates Martyrs’ Day, a public holiday, which commemorates political heroes who gave their lives in the service of their country.

2023-03-03T15:33+0000

2023-03-03T15:33+0000

2023-03-03T15:53+0000

africa

southern africa

malawi

national holiday

martyr

independence

colonialism

colonial rule

colonial past

sovereignty

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/03/1107978454_0:28:600:366_1920x0_80_0_0_11b1d6012afa713c27b6074c61ccf86f.jpg

Every year on March 3, Malawi celebrates Martyrs’ Day, a public holiday that commemorates those dedicated individuals and political heroes who gave their lives in the service of their country and contributed to the fight against British colonialism. The date is based on an uprising against the colonial authorities that took place on this day in 1959. During the holiday, Malawians pay tribute to the deceased freedom fighters by offering prayers for them and participating in patriotic events across the country. As the nation is commemorating its heroes today, Sputnik outlines the major events in the country's fight for independence, as well as the background of the holiday. Struggle for Independence: Background of Martyrs' Day British colonization of the territory of modern Malawi began in the middle of the 19th century. Several Anglican and Presbyterian missions were established, which were followed by a trading and transport company commencing operations. A British consul took up residence there in 1883. His task was to conclude treaties with local rulers to prevent Portuguese occupation. In 1899, a British protectorate was proclaimed over the territory. In 1907, it was named Nyasaland, which by then included all of present-day Malawi.In 1953, Britain formed the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, often called the Central African Federation. The people of Nyasaland opposed the establishment of the federation as they were afraid that the policy of Southern Rhodesia, where power was held by white settlers, would gradually be applied to them. They decided to develop their own political movements to confront the colonial authorities.The Nyasaland African Congress (NAC), formed in 1944 by the people of Nyasaland to promote their interests to the British government, emerged as an ardent defender of their rights. The creation of the federation provoked the local African opposition to step up and resulted in a widespread resentment of colonial domination, and in the NAC gaining public support. On March 3, 1959, the NAC, led by its President Hastings Kamuzu Banda, started a protest that turned into an uprising. The British authorities declared a state of emergency and arrested Banda, renowned as an independence fighter, and other leaders of the NAC as part of Operation Sunrise. Over 1,300 of its members and supporters were detained. In total, during the state of emergency, which lasted until 1960, about 50 people who participated in the protests were killed, and many more injured by colonial security forces. After the events during the state of emergency, according to historians, the NAC gained even more support and Banda managed to strengthen his position as the leader of all oppressed indigenous peoples from all over the country.He was released in 1960, and then participated in the drafting of a new constitution of the country, which was adopted in 1961. Under the new constitution, black Malawians were given the right to vote for the first time. On February 1, 1963, Nyasaland was declared a self-governing territory, and on July 6, 1964, the independence of Malawi was proclaimed. Kamuzu Banda became the head of the new independent state. Why March 3?Even though the country witnessed many political upheavals during the colonial era, this date was chosen as a Martyrs' Day to honor the memory of the freedom fighters. Kamuzu Banda explained this decision in his 1974 Martyrs' Day message to the nation, saying that the events of March 1959 led to independence. According to the former Malawian president, the developments of the time are regarded not only as significant steps on the country's path to independence and sovereignty, but as those which paved the road for Malawi to become independent. Before these incidents, he noted, foreign rule "seemed to be here to stay." But the events of 1959 cast doubt on the very survival of the federation, he stressed, saying that "nobody, not even the colonial rulers themselves, felt that what had taken place on that day would end there and then." Since the country gained independence, Martyrs' Day has been observed by Malawians every March 3. It is celebrated to honor the country’s heroes who laid down their lives in the country's struggle for independence from the British Empire and to encourage the younger generation to improve society.On Martyrs' Day, the country's political leaders deliver patriotic speeches. The president of Malawi and other high-profile politicians participate in ceremonial wreath-laying events, which are held across the country at memorials to the martyrs of March 3, 1959. Moreover, churches arrange special services, during which people can pray for the martyrs.

africa

southern africa

malawi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maria Konokhova

Maria Konokhova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maria Konokhova

southern africa, malawi, martyrs’ day, public holiday, independence, british colonialism, colonial rule, fight for independence, uprising