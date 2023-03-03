https://sputniknews.com/20230303/marianne-williamson-2024-bid-being-met-with-eyerolls-by-democratic-establishment-1107996146.html

Marianne Williamson 2024 Bid Being Met With Eyerolls by Democratic Establishment

As the first Democrat prepares to launch their 2024 presidential campaign, party leaders don’t seem to be very enthusiastic, even as things remain uncertain... 03.03.2023, Sputnik International

Best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson, who formed part of the left wing of 2020 Democratic Primary race, recently told US media she would be running in the 2024 race as well. She is expected to officially launch her campaign at a Saturday event in Washington, DC.She has championed major left-wing causes such as calling for a “Medicare-for-All type system,” an anti-poverty initiative, and a “US Department of Peace” to counteract US militarism. She has also campaigned for the release of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, who faces 18 felony charges from the US Department of Justice.However, the 70-year-old author has scarcely turned heads in Washington with her announcement.“If that’s the only primary challenge he faces, Joe Biden can rest very easy until the general election,” he added.However, Biden would also be battling negative public opinion. A poll conducted last month found just 37% of Democrats want Biden to seek a second term - a precipitous decline from 52% a few months ago.The Democratic National Committee hasn’t commented on Williamson’s announcement, but when asked last August about the possibility of a Primary challenge to Biden, DNC executive director Sam Cornale said, "We're with Biden. Period."The DNC also passed a resolution last month expressing their "full and complete support" for a second Biden-Harris term.There’s little love lost between Williamson and the DNC, though.Still, the president could face more rivals on his left, ranging from former House candidate Nina Turner to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). He could also face a right-wing Democratic challenge from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. On the GOP side, several candidates have emerged, including former US President Donald Trump, New York businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley.

