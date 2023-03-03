https://sputniknews.com/20230303/fsb-unveils-footage-showing-aftermath-of-ukrainian-terrorist-attack-in-russias-bryansk-region-1107973432.html

FSB Unveils Footage Showing Aftermath of Ukrainian Terrorist Attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region

On March 2, a terrorist group from Ukraine had infiltrated in Russia's border region of Bryansk

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has released a video showing the aftermath of the Ukrainian terrorist attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region. The footage shows the victims, as well as damaged cars and munitions that were used by the terrorists.The 10-year-old boy wounded by the Kiev regime's terrorists is in stable condition and is doing well, the governor's press service said. Earlier, it was reported that the child had successfully undergone surgery and was in intensive care.Prior to that, it was reported that 10-year-old Fedor Simonenko ushered two little girls away from the scene of the attack and helped them hide despite the injury he had received.On Thursday, Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian sabouter group had penetrated from Ukraine into the territory of the Klimovsky district's Lyubechane village. The saboteurs fired at a moving vehicle, killing two people and injuring a child. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian nationalists had been forced into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.

