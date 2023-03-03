https://sputniknews.com/20230303/fsb-unveils-footage-showing-aftermath-of-ukrainian-terrorist-attack-in-russias-bryansk-region-1107973432.html
FSB Unveils Footage Showing Aftermath of Ukrainian Terrorist Attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region
FSB Unveils Footage Showing Aftermath of Ukrainian Terrorist Attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region
On March 2, a terrorist group from Ukraine had infiltrated in Russia's border region of Bryansk
2023-03-03T10:57+0000
2023-03-03T10:57+0000
2023-03-03T10:57+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d0d14c2654b8b0692abcd8aa13a69cf.jpg
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has released a video showing the aftermath of the Ukrainian terrorist attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region. The footage shows the victims, as well as damaged cars and munitions that were used by the terrorists.The 10-year-old boy wounded by the Kiev regime's terrorists is in stable condition and is doing well, the governor's press service said. Earlier, it was reported that the child had successfully undergone surgery and was in intensive care.Prior to that, it was reported that 10-year-old Fedor Simonenko ushered two little girls away from the scene of the attack and helped them hide despite the injury he had received.On Thursday, Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian sabouter group had penetrated from Ukraine into the territory of the Klimovsky district's Lyubechane village. The saboteurs fired at a moving vehicle, killing two people and injuring a child. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian nationalists had been forced into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.
https://sputniknews.com/20230302/cynical-bryansk-terror-attack-designed-to-taunt-russia-into-offensive-1107954223.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106934/34/1069343443_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5455b8cde90415d9712be580ab57e542.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian terrorist attack, russia's border region
ukrainian terrorist attack, russia's border region
FSB Unveils Footage Showing Aftermath of Ukrainian Terrorist Attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region
On March 2, a terrorist group from Ukraine infiltrated Russia's border region of Bryansk and attacked civilians, killing two people and wounding a 10-year-old child.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has released a video showing the aftermath of the Ukrainian terrorist attack in Russia’s Bryansk Region.
The footage shows the victims, as well as damaged cars and munitions that were used by the terrorists.
The 10-year-old boy wounded by the Kiev regime's terrorists is in stable condition and is doing well, the governor's press service said. Earlier, it was reported that the child had successfully undergone surgery and was in intensive care.
Prior to that, it was reported that 10-year-old Fedor Simonenko ushered two little girls away from the scene of the attack and helped them hide despite the injury he had received.
On Thursday, Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said that the Ukrainian sabouter group had penetrated from Ukraine into the territory of the Klimovsky district's Lyubechane village. The saboteurs fired at a moving vehicle, killing two people and injuring a child. Later, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian nationalists had been forced into the territory of Ukraine, where they were subjected to a massive artillery strike.