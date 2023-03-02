https://sputniknews.com/20230302/so-much-empathy-internet-scornful-as-biden-chuckles-over-a-mothers-loss-of-two-sons-to-fentanyl-1107932848.html

'So Much Empathy': Internet Scornful as Biden Chuckles Over a Mother's Loss of Two Sons to Fentanyl

'So Much Empathy': Internet Scornful as Biden Chuckles Over a Mother's Loss of Two Sons to Fentanyl

Joe Biden criticised for laughing while discussing a woman's loss of two sons to fentanyl.

2023-03-02T10:08+0000

2023-03-02T10:08+0000

2023-03-02T10:09+0000

americas

joe biden

fentanyl

marjorie taylor greene

opioid crisis

southern border

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/02/1107927589_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7b1b08e1b60dce6fd0de3803ed4e1381.jpg

US President Joe Biden chuckled as he weighed in on children’s fentanyl overdose deaths, but many who witnessed his mirth were not amused. Offering a response to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who had earlier lambasted the government for failing to tackle the opioid crisis in the US, POTUS said:Biden was speaking during the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.Earlier, Marjorie Taylor Greene did not mince her words at a hearing on the southern border crisis on February 28, saying:Greene was moved by a harrowing testimony from Rebecca Kiessling, who narrated how her two sons died on July 29, 2020, due to fentanyl poisoning. According to earlier media reports, the woman's sons believed they were taking Percocet pills. After the hearing, Greene tweeted that the woman had lost two sons because the Biden administration refused to "stop the Cartel’s [sic] from murdering Americans everyday by fentanyl."Joe Biden's mirthful response was denounced as "shameful and embarrassing" by Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., as he commented on the video, shared by the Republican National Committee on Twitter.Other netizens were also unimpressed by the lack of empathy shown by the president.Over the last several years, the United States has been facing an unprecedented opioid crisis, with deaths related to fentanyl - a synthetic opioid analgesic several hundred times more powerful than morphine - skyrocketing."In just the last year, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized a historic 260,000 pounds of illicit drugs primarily at ports of entry on our border, including nearly 15,000 pounds of fentanyl," a White House release in February stated. It added that the Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 26,000 pounds of fentanyl in fiscal year 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20230111/fentanyl-related-deaths-skyrocket-in-us-amid-unprecedented-opioid-crisis-1106224836.html

americas

southern border

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

joe biden, president biden, criticised for laughing, discussing death woman's two sons, fentanyl poisoning, opioid crisis in us,