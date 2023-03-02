https://sputniknews.com/20230302/moscow-us-seeking-to-undermine-treaties-that-prevent-arms-race-in-space-1107952674.html

Moscow: US Seeking to Undermine Treaties That Prevent Arms Race in Space

Washington and its allies are attempting to scuttle the existing international agreements designed to prevent an arms race in space in order to impose their own rules

Conversely, Moscow is focused on developing a multilateral legally binding agreement on the prevention of an arms race in space, as it is " the only way to prevent militarization of space and conflicts in the orbit," the diplomat said. The draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, submitted to the Conference by China and Russia, can form a reliable basis for the future document preventing an arms race in space, the Russian diplomat said. The Conference on Disarmament (CD) serves as a multilateral negotiating forum on disarmament and meets in three-segment annual sessions. In 2023 the session of the CD High Level Segment is taking place from February 27 to March 3.

