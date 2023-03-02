https://sputniknews.com/20230302/bus-ted-brooklyn-man-arrested-after-joyriding-17-miles-in-stolen-shuttle-bus-1107920830.html

Bus-ted: Brooklyn Man Arrested After Joyriding 17 Miles in Stolen Shuttle Bus

Bus-ted: Brooklyn Man Arrested After Joyriding 17 Miles in Stolen Shuttle Bus

A 43-year-old Brooklyn man is in police custody after stealing an American Airlines shuttle bus from John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens and driving it all the way to Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

2023-03-02T01:03+0000

2023-03-02T01:03+0000

2023-03-02T01:03+0000

viral

new york city

new york police department (nypd)

jfk airport

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102490/64/1024906450_0:197:3780:2323_1920x0_80_0_0_d158b73bd4700ef2c309a6e63ce3cd69.jpg

A 43-year-old Brooklyn man is in police custody after stealing an American Airlines shuttle bus from John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens and driving it all the way to Manhattan, according to the NYPD.Burshawn Quildon was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, police say, after he seized the unattended bus from JFK’s Lot 12 shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday and drove it over 17 miles.The perpetrator was only busted when an American Airlines employee spotted the stolen bus in traffic and dialed 911, per local media.After joyriding from the Van Wyck Expressway and Grand Central Parkway in Queens to FDR Drive in Manhattan, Quildon reportedly turned around and headed back to Brooklyn. That’s when police say they set up shop at Cadman Plaza West on the far side of the Brooklyn Bridge and snagged the itinerant suspect.One local outlet reported Quildon “could be heard asking officers if he was going to jail as they arrested him.”Quildon hadn’t been in trouble with the law since 2015, but police records indicate he’s been locked up for similar charges before, including robbery, assault, and transit fraud.

https://sputniknews.com/20230218/going-nowhere-fast-air-new-zealand-flight-suffers-16-hour-u-turn-after-chaos-consumes-jfk-airport-1107559692.html

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

joyride, john f. kennedy airport, brooklyn man, stolen shuttle bus