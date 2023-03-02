https://sputniknews.com/20230302/bola-tinubu-wins-in-nigeria-us-threatens-brazil-us-blocks-syria-relief-1107920144.html

Bola Tinubu Wins in Nigeria; US Threatens Brazil; US Blocks Syria Relief

Prof. Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia, and author of "The Tragedy of Ukraine, "joins us to discuss Ukraine. Moscow has acknowledged a series of drone attacks inside of its borders. Also, the situation in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is tense and the Afghan inspector general is warning that the US is repeating its mistakes in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the Nigerian elections. In a surprise to many, the US-supported candidate in Nigeria has lost to Bola Tinubu. Also, the French are dealing with their neo-colonialist policies getting rejected by West Africa.Abayomi Azikwe, author, political analyst, and editor of the Pan-African News Wire joins us to discuss Africa. South Sudan's never-ending war is related to the international geopolitical struggle of the cold war.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The select committee on China is nothing more than an anti-China fishing expedition. Also, the recently reborn Covid origins tracing is disingenuous and ignores the US role in decades of bioweapons engineering.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at The Institute for Policy Studies, joins us to discuss Latin America. A prominent US foreign policy hawk in the Senate has threatened crippling sanctions against Brazil for allowing an Iranian navy ship to dock in one of their seaports. Also, Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro argues that the war in Ukraine is part of the birth of a new world order.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss censorship. The Twitter files have revealed how social media networks were taken over and controlled by the FBI and CIA. Also, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is pushing a feminist blitz as she is exposed as a cheerleader for World War III.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss arms control. The US is pushing propaganda regarding Iran's nuclear weapons even after the CIA recently acknowledged that Iran has no weapons program for its nuclear industry.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is trying to block earthquake relief efforts for Syria. Also, the US could have negotiated a settlement for the issues that gave rise to the Ukraine conflict but refused.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

