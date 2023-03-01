https://sputniknews.com/20230301/us-intel-reportedly-concludes-havana-syndrome-not-caused-by-foreign-adversary-1107913970.html

US Intel Reportedly Concludes 'Havana Syndrome' Not Caused by Foreign Adversary

The so-called “Havana Syndrome” illness did not result from the actions of a foreign adversary using an energy weapon to harm the health of US diplomatic staff overseas, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a new intelligence report.

Five US intelligence agencies concluded it was “very unlikely” that any foreign adversary targeted US diplomats and intelligence staff with the help of some sort of energy weapon that caused strange and painful acoustic sensations, according to the report. According to the analysts, who examined clusters of reported cases, including at US embassies, there was no pattern or common set of conditions that could link individual cases. Nor did they find evidence that would suggest an adversary had used an energy weapon, such as radio waves or ultrasonic beams, to cause the condition. One of the officials told the newspaper that in some cases, there was no “direct line of sight” to affected staff at US facilities, further questioning the possibility that a hypothetical energy weapon could have been used.The report contradicts repeated claims by victims of the alleged attacks and US lawmakers and officials who claimed that Russian intelligence agencies could've been behind "the illness."US diplomats were first diagnosed with Havana Syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. American diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria, and several African countries have also reported experiencing Havana Syndrome symptoms, including nausea and dizziness. In 2022, the first victims of the alleged attacks reportedly began receiving compensation between $100,000 and $200,000, US President Joe Biden announced in June.

