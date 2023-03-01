https://sputniknews.com/20230301/she-sleeps-with-me-i-take-care-of-her-peruvian-man-caught-carrying-ancient-mummy-in-delivery-bag-1107889773.html

'She Sleeps With Me, I Take Care of Her': Peruvian Man Caught Carrying Ancient Mummy in Delivery Bag

'She Sleeps With Me, I Take Care of Her': Peruvian Man Caught Carrying Ancient Mummy in Delivery Bag

A man in Peru has been caught carrying ancient mummy in a delivery cooler bag.

2023-03-01T08:02+0000

2023-03-01T08:02+0000

2023-03-01T08:02+0000

world

peru

mummy

remains

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/01/1107889907_0:640:1367:1408_1920x0_80_0_0_75d8da2fbcb2438a8f87edb17fc61582.jpg

A young man in Peru has been caught carrying around an ancient mummy wrapped in bandages. Police in Puno, a Peruvian town near the border with Bolivia, noticed a company of what appeared to be inebriated men in a deserted spot in a park - but after searching one of them, they made a stunning discovery.The three men in question had found a deserted spot at the Mantaro viewpoint of Puno, southern Peru, and were said to be drinking alcohol when the police came upon them on 25 February. The officers had been carrying out a routine check when they found that the 26-year-old man's thermal bag bearing the name of a Latin American food delivery app, contained a mummy estimated to be between 600 and 800 years old.“A 26-year-old man had a delivery bag labeled ‘Pedidos Ya.’ Inside they found a mummy,” Marco Antonio Ortega, spokesperson for Puno region’s National Police, told media.The mummified adult remains, described as curled up in the fetal position, still had some soft tissue.The man, identified by media outlets as Julio Cesar Bermejo, told police that “Juanita” was his "spiritual girlfriend”, whom he would occasionally take out to show his friends from the neighborhood.The mummy was confiscated by the police and handed over to the Peruvian Ministry of Culture. According to a ministry statement, the human remains were 800 years old, and probably came from the district of Patambuco. The mummified individual was presumed to have been more than 45 and about 1.51 meters tall, according to preliminary investigations.It was added that the remains had been in the possession of the young man's family for about 30 years.The delivery man and his two friends are now being investigated for possible crimes against Peruvian cultural heritage.

https://sputniknews.com/20230101/scholar-reveals-how-ancient-egyptians-probably-removed-brains-from-would-be-mummies-1105981007.html

peru

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

peru, former delivery man, caught carrying ancient mummy, a in a delivery cooler bag, mummified adult remains