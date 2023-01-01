https://sputniknews.com/20230101/scholar-reveals-how-ancient-egyptians-probably-removed-brains-from-would-be-mummies-1105981007.html

Scholar Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Probably Removed Brains From Would-Be Mummies

Scholar Reveals How Ancient Egyptians Probably Removed Brains From Would-Be Mummies

The proposed method used for brain extraction apparently involved whisking the contents of an embalmed body's cranium to the point where the brain becomes... 01.01.2023, Sputnik International

2023-01-01T18:45+0000

2023-01-01T18:45+0000

2023-01-01T18:45+0000

science & tech

mummies

embalming

brain

removal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105416/45/1054164572_0:26:1920:1106_1920x0_80_0_0_52dfba10ac1bb9135b4781bda578e532.jpg

Previous assumptions about embalming techniques used by ancient Egyptians have been challenged by Stephen Buckley, an archaeologist and analytical chemist from the University of York. Buckley has offered a new take on the process of extraction of a particular organ from the human body before turning the latter into a mummy.Rather than pulling out chunks of brain matter through the nose by using hooks, as it is generally believed to have occurred, embalmers in ancient Egypt may have resorted to a different method. Buckley has suggested that liquefying the brain would greatly simplify the process.Having conducted a number of experiments on sheep to test how a brain could be extracted, Buckley told one media outlet that “hooking it out in pieces is not particularly efficient/successful," even though the removal could be accomplished through “repeated insertions and removals” of the hook.Instead, he proposed that "liquifying the brain makes the removal of it fairly straightforward," as apparently whisking the brain “for about 20 minutes” results in brain liquidizing so that it could then be simply poured out.He also observed that in some instances, “particularly with the earlier, still quite well-preserved royal mummies,” embalmers left the brains inside the bodies, with that tissue mummifying during the embalming process.

https://sputniknews.com/20221210/ireland-to-repatriate-ancient-mummy-to-egypt-in-2023-1105303178.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mummies, embalming, brain, removal