https://sputniknews.com/20230228/train-carrying-over-30000-gallons-of-propane-derails-in-florida-1107884041.html

Train Carrying Over 30,000 Gallons of Propane Derails in Florida

Train Carrying Over 30,000 Gallons of Propane Derails in Florida

Five rail cars and two propane tankers have derailed in Manatee County, Florida, county officials said on Tuesday. Specialists will continue to monitor the situation.

2023-02-28T23:09+0000

2023-02-28T23:09+0000

2023-02-28T23:10+0000

americas

us

florida

train derailment

propane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107884361_0:49:680:432_1920x0_80_0_0_3a73d9a53695f61c26dd241aa0fd85db.jpg

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff's Office personnel have been deployed to the scene.Manatee Public Safety personnel are also assisting with the clearing of the tracks, which may be delayed due to the necessity of removing the propane from the downed tankers before they can be moved, the statement said.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to derail, and crews will continue to monitor the situation, according to the statement.On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion.The chemicals inside the five rail cars were diverted and burnt as part of a so-called controlled release, letting off toxic chemicals such as hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the environment.

https://sputniknews.com/20230223/east-palestine-spox-blasts-biden-he-feels-safer-in-a-war-zone-in-ukraine-than-ohio-1107724640.html

americas

florida

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

florida, train derailments in us 2023, propane train derailment in florida