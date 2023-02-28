https://sputniknews.com/20230228/train-carrying-over-30000-gallons-of-propane-derails-in-florida-1107884041.html
Train Carrying Over 30,000 Gallons of Propane Derails in Florida
Train Carrying Over 30,000 Gallons of Propane Derails in Florida
Five rail cars and two propane tankers have derailed in Manatee County, Florida, county officials said on Tuesday. Specialists will continue to monitor the situation.
2023-02-28T23:09+0000
2023-02-28T23:09+0000
2023-02-28T23:10+0000
americas
us
florida
train derailment
propane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107884361_0:49:680:432_1920x0_80_0_0_3a73d9a53695f61c26dd241aa0fd85db.jpg
Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff's Office personnel have been deployed to the scene.Manatee Public Safety personnel are also assisting with the clearing of the tracks, which may be delayed due to the necessity of removing the propane from the downed tankers before they can be moved, the statement said.It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to derail, and crews will continue to monitor the situation, according to the statement.On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion.The chemicals inside the five rail cars were diverted and burnt as part of a so-called controlled release, letting off toxic chemicals such as hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the environment.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/east-palestine-spox-blasts-biden-he-feels-safer-in-a-war-zone-in-ukraine-than-ohio-1107724640.html
americas
florida
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1c/1107884361_20:0:661:481_1920x0_80_0_0_3cd832f2708d0bcf80827118f15fe425.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
florida, train derailments in us 2023, propane train derailment in florida
florida, train derailments in us 2023, propane train derailment in florida
Train Carrying Over 30,000 Gallons of Propane Derails in Florida
23:09 GMT 28.02.2023 (Updated: 23:10 GMT 28.02.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Five rail cars and two propane tankers have derailed in Manatee County, Florida, county officials said on Tuesday. Specialists will continue to monitor the situation.
"Emergency crews are on the scene of a train derailment involving five railcars and two propane tankers in the 7200 block of 16th Street East (near Tallevast Road). No injuries nor leakage have been reported," the Manatee County Government said in a statement.
Manatee County Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff's Office personnel have been deployed to the scene.
Manatee Public Safety personnel are also assisting with the clearing of the tracks, which may be delayed due to the necessity of removing the propane from the downed tankers before they can be moved, the statement said.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to derail, and crews will continue to monitor the situation, according to the statement.
On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio
. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion.
The chemicals inside the five rail cars were diverted and burnt as part of a so-called controlled release, letting off toxic chemicals such as hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the environment
.