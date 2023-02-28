https://sputniknews.com/20230228/morbid-catch-missing-man-in-argentina-likely-ended-up-in-sharks-stomach-1107871843.html
Morbid Catch: Missing Man in Argentina Likely Ended Up in Shark's Stomach
The relatives of the missing man were able to identify his remains thanks to a tattoo he had, though a proper DNA test has yet to be conducted.
A pair of fishermen in Argentina helped shed light on the ultimate fate of a man who went missing in the country earlier in February.
The missing person, a 32-year-old man named Diego Barria, was last seen riding his ATV near the coast in the province of Chubut on February 18; while his damaged vehicle was located on February 20 at a beach near Rocas Coloradas, no sign of him was found at the time.
Last Sunday, two fishermen contacted the coastguard regarding their latest catch, three school sharks, saying that the stomach of one of the killer fish contained what looked like human remains.
Upon examining said remains, family members recognized them as Barria’s "due to a tattoo that appeared on one of those remains," said Daniela Millatruz, law enforcement officer in charge of the effort to locate the missing man.
"We presume Diego had an accident, and we're investigating if there was a vehicle involved," Millatruz said as quoted by media.
Cristian Ansaldo, head of the police department in Comodoro Rivadavia, also told reporters that the human remains will be subjected to a DNA test to officially confirm the identity of the deceased.
While it remains unclear exactly what happened to Barria, investigators suspect that Barria "had an accident and was dragged," according to Ansaldo, who also mentioned that a strong tidal surge was observed in the region on the weekend Diego went missing.