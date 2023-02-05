https://sputniknews.com/20230205/shark-kills-girl-trying-to-swim-with-dolphins-in-perth-western-australia-1106991256.html

Shark Kills Girl Trying to Swim With Dolphins in Perth, Western Australia

Shark Kills Girl Trying to Swim With Dolphins in Perth, Western Australia

On Saturday, A 16-year-old girl died after being attacked by a shark in the Swan River in in Western Australia's state capital

A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday after being attacked by a shark in Swan River in Western Australia's state capital, Perth, local media reported.The police said in a statement that the girl was pulled from the water with critical injuries and died at the scene.According to reports, a group of teenagers was riding jet skis near Perth. The girl, whose name was not mentioned, saw a flock of dolphins and decided to jump into the water and swim with them. According to her friends, at that moment she was attacked by a shark.Police have urged people to exercise extra caution and respect the ban on beach closures.According to Inspector Paul Robinson of Western Australia Police, sharks are extremely rare in this part of the river. There had only been a fatal shark attack in Swan River only once before, a century ago - in January 1923.More than 100 species of shark live in Western Australia's waters, with bull sharks often found many kilometers upriver.

