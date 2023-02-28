https://sputniknews.com/20230228/finnish-pm-says-delay-in-admission-of-nordics-to-nato-harms-blocs-credibility-1107871939.html
Finnish PM: Delay in Admitting Nordic Duo to NATO Harms Bloc's Credibility
Finnish PM: Delay in Admitting Nordic Duo to NATO Harms Bloc's Credibility
The delay in the ratification of Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO by some of its members harms the bloc's credibility and its open door policy, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday.
2023-02-28T13:11+0000
2023-02-28T13:11+0000
2023-02-28T13:27+0000
military
nato
finland
sweden
turkiye
quran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_647f49494a23d771b5468a468f77537e.png
Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkiye. Ankara's main reason for delaying its approval was the relation between Helsinki and Stockholm and some organizations affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkiye views as terrorist. A new round of tensions followed in the beginning of January 2023, when a far-right activist burnt a copy of Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The action was condemned by Ankara, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Turkiye could not support Sweden's bid.
https://sputniknews.com/20230122/protesters-swarm-in-istanbul-after-quran-burning-in-stockholm---video-1106579360.html
finland
sweden
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_74d4193c33cb21c3d65a3957b465d864.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
finland and sweden membership in nato, finland bid to join nato, finland application for nato
finland and sweden membership in nato, finland bid to join nato, finland application for nato
Finnish PM: Delay in Admitting Nordic Duo to NATO Harms Bloc's Credibility
13:11 GMT 28.02.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 28.02.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The delay in the ratification of Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO by some of its members harms the bloc's credibility and its open door policy, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday.
"We would have hoped to become members of NATO already, Finland and Sweden fulfill all the criteria as it has been mentioned and we are yet waiting and of course this strains the open door policy of NATO as well, it has to do with NATO’s credibility, because we fill all the criteria, but this is in the hands of Turkiye and Hungary," Marin said during a joint press statement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the SAMAK Nordic Summit in Finland.
Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership
in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkiye. Ankara's main reason for delaying its approval was the relation between Helsinki and Stockholm and some organizations affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkiye views as terrorist.
A new round of tensions followed in the beginning of January 2023, when a far-right activist burnt a copy of Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The action was condemned by Ankara, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Turkiye could not support Sweden's bid.