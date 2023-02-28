Finnish PM: Delay in Admitting Nordic Duo to NATO Harms Bloc's Credibility

International
The delay in the ratification of Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO by some of its members harms the bloc's credibility and its open door policy, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday.
Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkiye. Ankara's main reason for delaying its approval was the relation between Helsinki and Stockholm and some organizations affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkiye views as terrorist. A new round of tensions followed in the beginning of January 2023, when a far-right activist burnt a copy of Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The action was condemned by Ankara, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Turkiye could not support Sweden's bid.
13:11 GMT 28.02.2023 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 28.02.2023)
"We would have hoped to become members of NATO already, Finland and Sweden fulfill all the criteria as it has been mentioned and we are yet waiting and of course this strains the open door policy of NATO as well, it has to do with NATO’s credibility, because we fill all the criteria, but this is in the hands of Turkiye and Hungary," Marin said during a joint press statement with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the SAMAK Nordic Summit in Finland.
Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkiye. Ankara's main reason for delaying its approval was the relation between Helsinki and Stockholm and some organizations affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkiye views as terrorist.
Protesters Swarm in Istanbul After Quran Burning in Stockholm - Video
A new round of tensions followed in the beginning of January 2023, when a far-right activist burnt a copy of Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The action was condemned by Ankara, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Turkiye could not support Sweden's bid.
