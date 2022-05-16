https://sputniknews.com/20220516/moscow-finland-sweden-joining-nato-will-be-mistake-with-far-reaching-implications-1095534690.html

Moscow: Finland, Sweden Joining NATO Would Be a "Mistake With Far-Reaching Implications'

Moscow: Finland, Sweden Joining NATO Would Be a "Mistake With Far-Reaching Implications'

On Sunday, Sweden followed Finland in officially announcing its NATO’s bid. 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-16T06:50+0000

2022-05-16T06:50+0000

2022-05-16T07:10+0000

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has stated that a move by Finland and Sweden to join NATO “would be a mistake with far-reaching implications”.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ryabkov suggested that if Stockholm and Helsinki enter NATO, “the general level of military tension will increase, and there will be less predictability in this area”. “It's a pity that common sense is being sacrificed to some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation,” he said.According to him, “This is another serious mistake with far-reaching implications. But there’s nothing to be done, such is the level of those who make the appropriate decisions in the respective countries”.The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister also underscored that the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened as a result of their anticipated accession to NATO.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia