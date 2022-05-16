International
https://sputniknews.com/20220516/moscow-finland-sweden-joining-nato-will-be-mistake-with-far-reaching-implications-1095534690.html
Moscow: Finland, Sweden Joining NATO Would Be a "Mistake With Far-Reaching Implications'
On Sunday, Sweden followed Finland in officially announcing its NATO's bid.
russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has stated that a move by Finland and Sweden to join NATO “would be a mistake with far-reaching implications”.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Ryabkov suggested that if Stockholm and Helsinki enter NATO, “the general level of military tension will increase, and there will be less predictability in this area”. “It's a pity that common sense is being sacrificed to some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation,” he said.According to him, “This is another serious mistake with far-reaching implications. But there’s nothing to be done, such is the level of those who make the appropriate decisions in the respective countries”.The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister also underscored that the security of Sweden and Finland will not be strengthened as a result of their anticipated accession to NATO.
russia

06:50 GMT 16.05.2022
