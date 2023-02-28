https://sputniknews.com/20230228/biden-admin-seeking-reauthorization-for-fisa-warrantless-surveillance-of-foreigners-1107879175.html

Biden Admin Seeking Reauthorization for FISA Warrantless Surveillance of Foreigners

Biden Admin Seeking Reauthorization for FISA Warrantless Surveillance of Foreigners

The Biden administration wants to reauthorize a key legal passage allowing US intelligence agencies to spy on foreigners without seeking a warrant - even when they interact with Americans.

"The Biden-Harris Administration strongly supports the reauthorization by Congress of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), a vital intelligence collection authority, which the Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence conveyed today in a joint letter to congressional leadership," White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said in a release on Tuesday.Congress passed FISA in 1978 in the wake of the Church Committee and other investigations that had revealed the essentially unchecked behavior of US intelligence services since the 1940s, including especially the CIA. The law was intended to systematize and legalize surveillance processes by forcing them through a secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC).However, the 2008 law requires regular reauthorization, and it will expire at the end of 2023 unless Congress votes to reauthorize it.According to the report, the FBI queried Section 702 data an estimated 3.39 million times between December 1, 2020, and November 30, 2021. It noted that the FBI had previously been found to be abusing the FISA process in 2018.Republicans have strongly objected to Section 702, noting that the FBI abused the FISC as part of the Russiagate investigation in which Democrats and pro-Hillary Clinton parts of the state claimed that Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was aided by the Russian government. With the GOP in control of the US House of Representatives, reauthorizing Section 702 will be easier said than done.Ahead of the impending battle, DNI Avril Haines and Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a joint letter to Congress arguing for its renewal, and other top Justice Department officials have made similar appeals to the major conservative think tanks.

