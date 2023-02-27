https://sputniknews.com/20230227/rapper-kodak-black-faces-arrest-after-violating-release-conditions-with-botched-drug-test-1107850622.html

Rapper Kodak Black Faces Arrest After Violating Release Conditions With Botched Drug Test

Last summer, the rapper was arrested after being found in possession of a small quantity oxycodone tablets. He was charged with drug trafficking.

Florida authorities have issued an arrest warrant for US rapper Bill Kapri, who is often referred to by his stage name Kodak Black.According to media reports, the warrant was issued by Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy after Black violated the conditions of his pretrial release by not appearing at a scheduled drug test earlier this month and then submitting a sample that tested positive for fentanyl.In July 2022, the rapper was arrested on a drug trafficking charge after he was found to be in possession of a small bag filled with oxycodone tablets, with Kapri pleading not guilty.In 2019, the rapper was also sentenced to nearly four years in prison for giving a false statement to purchase a firearm, but had his sentence commuted by then-US President Donald Trump after serving about half of it.It is not immediately clear whether the rapper has been detained after the latest arrest warrant for him was issued.

