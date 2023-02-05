https://sputniknews.com/20230205/shooting-at-fredo-bang-concert-leaves-one-dead-four-injured-1106995622.html

Shooting at Fredo Bang Concert Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

Shooting at Fredo Bang Concert Leaves One Dead, Four Injured

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a concert in the US state of Arkansas, local media report. 05.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-05T22:45+0000

2023-02-05T22:45+0000

2023-02-05T22:45+0000

americas

shooting

concert

fredo bang

arkansas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/05/1106995474_0:0:823:463_1920x0_80_0_0_6c9046f5d45e24276e9d78f8a33c8711.jpg

A concert of US rapper Fredo Bang was held at a converted school in Newport, Arkansas on Saturday night. Police received a call about a shooting at the venue in the early hours of Sunday, at around 2:30 a.m. local time (08:30 GMT), KARK-TV said. A 19-year-old woman was killed in the shooting and four other people were injured, the Arkansas-based television station said, citing the Newport Police Department. KAIT-TV reported on Sunday, citing Chief of Police Larry Dulaney, and Lieutenant Mark Harmon, that one of the injured was flown to a hospital for further treatment. Two people were arrested following the shooting, KAIT-TV said, specifying that they have not been charged. More arrests are expected. An investigation is underway. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive nonprofit group, there have been over 50 mass shooting incidents in the United States since the start of this year.

americas

arkansas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

shooting, concert, fredo bang, arkansas