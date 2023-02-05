https://sputniknews.com/20230205/shooting-at-fredo-bang-concert-leaves-one-dead-four-injured-1106995622.html
Shooting at Fredo Bang Concert Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a concert in the US state of Arkansas, local media report. 05.02.2023, Sputnik International
A concert of US rapper Fredo Bang was held at a converted school in Newport, Arkansas on Saturday night. Police received a call about a shooting at the venue in the early hours of Sunday, at around 2:30 a.m. local time (08:30 GMT), KARK-TV said. A 19-year-old woman was killed in the shooting and four other people were injured, the Arkansas-based television station said, citing the Newport Police Department. KAIT-TV reported on Sunday, citing Chief of Police Larry Dulaney, and Lieutenant Mark Harmon, that one of the injured was flown to a hospital for further treatment. Two people were arrested following the shooting, KAIT-TV said, specifying that they have not been charged. More arrests are expected. An investigation is underway. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive nonprofit group, there have been over 50 mass shooting incidents in the United States since the start of this year.
