https://sputniknews.com/20230227/georgia-state-legislature-panel-passes-bills-allowing-atlanta-neighborhood-to-separate-1107853312.html
Georgia State Legislature Panel Passes Bills Allowing Atlanta Neighborhood to Separate
Georgia State Legislature Panel Passes Bills Allowing Atlanta Neighborhood to Separate
A Georgia State Senate panel advanced two bills allowing Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood to separate from the city, the chamber’s press office said on Monday.
2023-02-27T20:15+0000
2023-02-27T20:15+0000
2023-02-27T20:15+0000
americas
us
georgia
atlanta
separation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107853163_0:126:2048:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_75856d87332a625537e50bee18211a07.jpg
The State and Local Governmental Operations Committee passed two bills on the matter, the press office said via social media account.The first bill, SB 113, related to the formation of municipal corporations "so as to provide for the transition of services and facilities" from an existing municipality to a newly incorporated one, an official summary said.The other bill, SB 114, incorporates Buckhead City, providing a charter, boundaries and powers for the municipality.The effort comes amid concerns about crime and lack of law enforcement in Atlanta, which prompted residents of the city’s more affluent areas to attempt to separate and create their own municipal services, such as police.The measures are opposed by Atlanta’s business community and Democratic lawmakers, who claim separation would not stop criminals from coming to the area and could weaken the remaining parts of the city.
americas
georgia
atlanta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107853163_88:0:1960:1404_1920x0_80_0_0_b19a74211b8961e30d56c6f464de59dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
georgia, atlanta, buckhead neighborhood, buckhead separation, sb 113 sb 114 bills,
georgia, atlanta, buckhead neighborhood, buckhead separation, sb 113 sb 114 bills,
Georgia State Legislature Panel Passes Bills Allowing Atlanta Neighborhood to Separate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Georgia State Senate panel advanced two bills allowing Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood to separate from the city, the chamber’s press office said on Monday.
The State and Local Governmental Operations Committee passed two bills on the matter, the press office said via social media account.
The first bill, SB 113, related to the formation of municipal corporations "so as to provide for the transition of services and facilities" from an existing municipality to a newly incorporated one, an official summary said.
The other bill, SB 114, incorporates Buckhead City, providing a charter, boundaries and powers for the municipality.
The effort comes amid concerns about crime and lack of law enforcement in Atlanta, which prompted residents of the city’s more affluent areas to attempt to separate and create their own municipal services, such as police.
The measures are opposed by Atlanta’s business community and Democratic lawmakers, who claim separation would not stop criminals from coming to the area and could weaken the remaining parts of the city.