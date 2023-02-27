International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230227/georgia-state-legislature-panel-passes-bills-allowing-atlanta-neighborhood-to-separate-1107853312.html
Georgia State Legislature Panel Passes Bills Allowing Atlanta Neighborhood to Separate
Georgia State Legislature Panel Passes Bills Allowing Atlanta Neighborhood to Separate
A Georgia State Senate panel advanced two bills allowing Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood to separate from the city, the chamber’s press office said on Monday.
2023-02-27T20:15+0000
2023-02-27T20:15+0000
americas
us
georgia
atlanta
separation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107853163_0:126:2048:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_75856d87332a625537e50bee18211a07.jpg
The State and Local Governmental Operations Committee passed two bills on the matter, the press office said via social media account.The first bill, SB 113, related to the formation of municipal corporations "so as to provide for the transition of services and facilities" from an existing municipality to a newly incorporated one, an official summary said.The other bill, SB 114, incorporates Buckhead City, providing a charter, boundaries and powers for the municipality.The effort comes amid concerns about crime and lack of law enforcement in Atlanta, which prompted residents of the city’s more affluent areas to attempt to separate and create their own municipal services, such as police.The measures are opposed by Atlanta’s business community and Democratic lawmakers, who claim separation would not stop criminals from coming to the area and could weaken the remaining parts of the city.
americas
georgia
atlanta
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107853163_88:0:1960:1404_1920x0_80_0_0_b19a74211b8961e30d56c6f464de59dd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, atlanta, buckhead neighborhood, buckhead separation, sb 113 sb 114 bills,
georgia, atlanta, buckhead neighborhood, buckhead separation, sb 113 sb 114 bills,

Georgia State Legislature Panel Passes Bills Allowing Atlanta Neighborhood to Separate

20:15 GMT 27.02.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / DXR / Senate Chamber, Georgia State Capitol, AtlantaSenate Chamber, Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta
Senate Chamber, Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.02.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / DXR / Senate Chamber, Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Georgia State Senate panel advanced two bills allowing Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood to separate from the city, the chamber’s press office said on Monday.
The State and Local Governmental Operations Committee passed two bills on the matter, the press office said via social media account.
The first bill, SB 113, related to the formation of municipal corporations "so as to provide for the transition of services and facilities" from an existing municipality to a newly incorporated one, an official summary said.
The other bill, SB 114, incorporates Buckhead City, providing a charter, boundaries and powers for the municipality.
The effort comes amid concerns about crime and lack of law enforcement in Atlanta, which prompted residents of the city’s more affluent areas to attempt to separate and create their own municipal services, such as police.
The measures are opposed by Atlanta’s business community and Democratic lawmakers, who claim separation would not stop criminals from coming to the area and could weaken the remaining parts of the city.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала