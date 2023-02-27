https://sputniknews.com/20230227/canada-to-ban-tiktok-from-all-government-devices-for-security-reasons-document-reveals-1107853002.html

Canada to Ban TikTok from All Government Devices for Security Reasons, Document Reveals

Canada to Ban TikTok from All Government Devices for Security Reasons, Document Reveals

Canada will ban the Chinese social media application TikTok from all mobile devices belonging to the federal government for national security reasons, a directive sent to Global Affairs Canada (GAC) employees said on Monday.

The directive was sent via email to all GAC employees and was signed by the Assistant Deputy Minister Stephane Levesque, Chief Security Officer Sebastien Beaulieu and Chief Information Officer Jean Paul Donoghue.Canada’s federal government will continue to monitor the situation, and will collaborate with "partners" to maintain the networks' safety, the directive continued.Treasury Board Secretary Mona Fortier said in a statement that the decision to ban TikTok from government devices was taken as a precautionary measure and emphasized that no data has been compromised.The statement warned the Canadian public that although Canadians are free to chose what social media platform they use, the communications security establishment recommended they fully understand the risks undertaken in using platforms like TikTok.

