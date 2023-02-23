https://sputniknews.com/20230223/european-commission-suspends-use-of-tiktok-on-corporate-devices-1107749727.html
European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices
European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices
The European Commission said on Thursday that it decided to temporarily ban the use of video sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, on its corporate devices due to security reasons.
2023-02-23T18:46+0000
2023-02-23T18:46+0000
2023-02-23T18:46+0000
world
european commission
tiktok
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:304:3000:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee27e2eb94a72edbaa4711f9e4ec86.jpg
"To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission's Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service. This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission," the commission said in a statement. Currently, TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:0:2668:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_12ef1c4beb8afd81a0dc8f04dba2df8f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
european comission, tiktok, cybersecurity, bytedance
european comission, tiktok, cybersecurity, bytedance
European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission said on Thursday that it decided to temporarily ban the use of video sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, on its corporate devices due to security reasons.
"To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission's Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service. This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission," the commission said in a statement.
Currently, TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states
due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government
.