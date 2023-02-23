International
European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices
European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices
The European Commission said on Thursday that it decided to temporarily ban the use of video sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, on its corporate devices due to security reasons.
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo.
A logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Tokyo.
© AP Photo / Kiichiro Sato
