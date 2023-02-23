https://sputniknews.com/20230223/european-commission-suspends-use-of-tiktok-on-corporate-devices-1107749727.html

European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices

European Commission Suspends Use of TikTok on Corporate Devices

The European Commission said on Thursday that it decided to temporarily ban the use of video sharing platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, on its corporate devices due to security reasons.

2023-02-23T18:46+0000

2023-02-23T18:46+0000

2023-02-23T18:46+0000

world

european commission

tiktok

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/14/1099786674_0:304:3000:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_43ee27e2eb94a72edbaa4711f9e4ec86.jpg

"To increase its cybersecurity, the Commission's Corporate Management Board has decided to suspend the use of the TikTok application on its corporate devices and on personal devices enrolled in the Commission mobile device service. This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyber-attacks against the corporate environment of the Commission," the commission said in a statement. Currently, TikTok access from government devices is prohibited in more than half of US states due to security concerns about user data being accessed by the Chinese government.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european comission, tiktok, cybersecurity, bytedance