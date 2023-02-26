International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/three-dead-after-african-union-helicopter-crashes-in-somalia-1107824546.html
Three Dead After African Union Helicopter Crashes in Somalia
Three Dead After African Union Helicopter Crashes in Somalia
A helicopter, flying a training exercise for the African Union’s mission in Somalia, has crashed near the capital of Mogadishu, killing three and injuring eight other people on board.
2023-02-26T15:41+0000
2023-02-26T15:41+0000
africa
east africa
somalia
helicopter
helicopter crash
military
military equipment
african union transition mission in somalia (atmis)
african union mission in somalia (amisom)
african union (au)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107824399_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc4a47604d53f43aa01f399737158bb.jpg
"Regrettably, three of the eleven passengers on board lost their lives. Eight injured officers have been evacuated to Mogadishu for urgent medical attention," the African Union transition mission ATMIS said. The air disaster happened on Saturday near Baledogle, in the Lower Shabelle region, which is home to a US military airbase. ATMIS said the casually evacuation training was a joint exercise that involved Somali army officers. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.
africa
east africa
somalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107824399_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dfeb752c0306ab242b69d6df4b0919bb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
atmis mission in somalia, african union mission in somalia, helicopter crash, aircraft crash
atmis mission in somalia, african union mission in somalia, helicopter crash, aircraft crash

Three Dead After African Union Helicopter Crashes in Somalia

15:41 GMT 26.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / LUIS TATOA group of Nigerian Policemen deployed in Somalia as part of the African Union peacekeeping mission patrol in Beledweyne, Somalia, on December 14, 2019.
A group of Nigerian Policemen deployed in Somalia as part of the African Union peacekeeping mission patrol in Beledweyne, Somalia, on December 14, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / LUIS TATO
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A helicopter, flying a training exercise for the African Union’s mission in Somalia, has crashed near the capital of Mogadishu, killing three and injuring eight other people on board.
"Regrettably, three of the eleven passengers on board lost their lives. Eight injured officers have been evacuated to Mogadishu for urgent medical attention," the African Union transition mission ATMIS said.
The air disaster happened on Saturday near Baledogle, in the Lower Shabelle region, which is home to a US military airbase.
ATMIS said the casually evacuation training was a joint exercise that involved Somali army officers. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала