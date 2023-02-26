https://sputniknews.com/20230226/hurricane-ian-possibly-helped-to-find-debris-of-200-year-old-ss-savannah-1107809368.html

Hurricane Ian Possibly Helped to Find Debris of 200-year-old SS Savannah

Hurricane Ian Possibly Helped to Find Debris of 200-year-old SS Savannah

Experts may have managed to find the flotsam of SS Savannah with the help of nature. It was the first ship with a mechanical engine to cross the ocean, but he sank near Long Island in 1821.

2023-02-26T01:38+0000

2023-02-26T01:38+0000

2023-02-26T01:38+0000

science & tech

us

savannah

discovery

ship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1a/1107809218_0:57:720:462_1920x0_80_0_0_8be5766bfcf7e93fc38c45f6c763126d.jpg

Last autumn, a four-metre-long shipwreck washed up on Fire Island when Hurricane Ian struck the Atlantic coast of America. At the time, experts were still unable to identify the fragment.Indirect evidence suggests that the find may be a fragment of the ship Savannah, which was wrecked in 1821. Since then, researchers have not been able to find anything that can be unequivocally linked to the famous ship.The wreckage's wooden pegs driven into the ship's planks to secure them together, and spikes, dated back to 1820, suggest a ship of roughly 30 meters.The Savannah is an American sailing and steam vessel, which was started to be built in 1818. The following spring, the Savannah made her maiden voyage. The ship became well known after crossing the Atlantic Ocean from the USA to Great Britain to the Russian Empire and back again.

savannah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

ian hurricane, ss savannah, wreckage of savannah, last navy findings, fire island