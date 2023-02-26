https://sputniknews.com/20230226/e-love-long-distance-kissing-device-developed-in-china-1107826322.html

E-Love: Long-Distance Kissing 'Device' Developed in China

A peculiar device that reportedly allows people to exchange simulated kisses remotely has been developed in China.According to local media, this contraption is essentially a piece of silicon fashioned in the form of human lips with a matching mobile app.The device also has a feature called “Kiss Square” that allows people to “upload” their kisses “for other users to experience,” the newspaper adds.The man credited with the invention of this device told media he was inspired by a long-distance relationship he had with his girlfriend while studying at university. The newspaper did point out, however, that the couple had broken up by now.When news of this development hit social media, some netizens pondered on how the device can potentially be used.“I'm gonna predict those sensors will end up somewhere besides the lips,” wrote one.“Probably going to be connected over the internet to allow remote coupling for Onlyfans type relationships,” another speculated. “Expect a lot of pivoting for this kind of product,” yet another netizen suggested. “It will open many opportunities to feel things as they happen live. From livestreaming to livefeeling.”

