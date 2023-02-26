International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20230226/e-love-long-distance-kissing-device-developed-in-china-1107826322.html
E-Love: Long-Distance Kissing 'Device' Developed in China
E-Love: Long-Distance Kissing 'Device' Developed in China
Some netizens have speculated that other products similar to the "remote kissing device" may come up, offering people "opportunities to feel things as they happen live."
2023-02-26T18:55+0000
2023-02-26T18:55+0000
viral
kiss
device
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105951/14/1059511495_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_ade55ceaebed8c27a66e2d8808b497cf.jpg
A peculiar device that reportedly allows people to exchange simulated kisses remotely has been developed in China.According to local media, this contraption is essentially a piece of silicon fashioned in the form of human lips with a matching mobile app.The device also has a feature called “Kiss Square” that allows people to “upload” their kisses “for other users to experience,” the newspaper adds.The man credited with the invention of this device told media he was inspired by a long-distance relationship he had with his girlfriend while studying at university. The newspaper did point out, however, that the couple had broken up by now.When news of this development hit social media, some netizens pondered on how the device can potentially be used.“I'm gonna predict those sensors will end up somewhere besides the lips,” wrote one.“Probably going to be connected over the internet to allow remote coupling for Onlyfans type relationships,” another speculated. “Expect a lot of pivoting for this kind of product,” yet another netizen suggested. “It will open many opportunities to feel things as they happen live. From livestreaming to livefeeling.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105951/14/1059511495_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_25918cb66cc3989aabcad8118c77899b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kissing device for long distance relationship
kissing device for long distance relationship

E-Love: Long-Distance Kissing 'Device' Developed in China

18:55 GMT 26.02.2023
CC0 / / Man and woman kissing
Man and woman kissing - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Some netizens have speculated that other products similar to the "remote kissing device" may come up, offering people "opportunities to feel things as they happen live."
A peculiar device that reportedly allows people to exchange simulated kisses remotely has been developed in China.
According to local media, this contraption is essentially a piece of silicon fashioned in the form of human lips with a matching mobile app.
The device is touted by one Hong Kong-based newspaper as being capable of recording the “actual pressure, movement and heat of a kisser’s lips” via built-in sensors and then transmit this data to another device that can then replicate the kiss – thus allowing people to kiss one another over a long distance.
The device also has a feature called “Kiss Square” that allows people to “upload” their kisses “for other users to experience,” the newspaper adds.
The man credited with the invention of this device told media he was inspired by a long-distance relationship he had with his girlfriend while studying at university. The newspaper did point out, however, that the couple had broken up by now.
When news of this development hit social media, some netizens pondered on how the device can potentially be used.
“I'm gonna predict those sensors will end up somewhere besides the lips,” wrote one.
“Probably going to be connected over the internet to allow remote coupling for Onlyfans type relationships,” another speculated.
“Expect a lot of pivoting for this kind of product,” yet another netizen suggested. “It will open many opportunities to feel things as they happen live. From livestreaming to livefeeling.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала