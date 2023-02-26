https://sputniknews.com/20230226/condiment-manufacturer-seeks-to-reward-sailor-who-survived-thanks-to-bottle-of-ketchup-1107826942.html

Condiment Manufacturer Seeks to Reward Sailor Who Survived Thanks to Bottle of Ketchup

Stranded at sea, the sailor was forced to subsist on rainwater and some condiments, including a bottle of ketchup.

US food processing giant Heinz is on a quest to find a 47-year old Dominica sailor who managed to survive while stranded at sea for days thanks to a bottle of ketchup.According to media reports, sailor Elvis Francois was repairing his boat off Saint Martin island in December when the vessel he was working on was pulled out to sea by currents.Apparently lacking the navigational knowledge to steer the boat back to shore, Francois was stranded at sea for 24 days before being rescued by the Colombian Navy after a passing plane spotted the word “Help” he wrote on the boat’s hull.Finding himself short on supplies while adrift, the sailor survived off Maggi stock cubes, garlic powder and a bottle of ketchup, as well as by collecting rainwater in a cloth.Having failed to locate Francois after consulting both the government of Dominica and the Colombian Navy, Heinz has now issued a call via social media to assist them in their search using the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy.The company says that they want to celebrate Francois’ “safe return home” and to “help him buy a new boat,” imploring people to help track down the sailor.

