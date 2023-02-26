https://sputniknews.com/20230226/condiment-manufacturer-seeks-to-reward-sailor-who-survived-thanks-to-bottle-of-ketchup-1107826942.html
Condiment Manufacturer Seeks to Reward Sailor Who Survived Thanks to Bottle of Ketchup
Condiment Manufacturer Seeks to Reward Sailor Who Survived Thanks to Bottle of Ketchup
Stranded at sea, the sailor was forced to subsist on rainwater and some condiments, including a bottle of ketchup.
2023-02-26T18:58+0000
2023-02-26T18:58+0000
2023-02-26T18:58+0000
viral
ketchup
sailors
survival
search
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082558507_0:96:2048:1248_1920x0_80_0_0_c26fa8a97e0d7aed882e9bf3c39659dc.jpg
US food processing giant Heinz is on a quest to find a 47-year old Dominica sailor who managed to survive while stranded at sea for days thanks to a bottle of ketchup.According to media reports, sailor Elvis Francois was repairing his boat off Saint Martin island in December when the vessel he was working on was pulled out to sea by currents.Apparently lacking the navigational knowledge to steer the boat back to shore, Francois was stranded at sea for 24 days before being rescued by the Colombian Navy after a passing plane spotted the word “Help” he wrote on the boat’s hull.Finding himself short on supplies while adrift, the sailor survived off Maggi stock cubes, garlic powder and a bottle of ketchup, as well as by collecting rainwater in a cloth.Having failed to locate Francois after consulting both the government of Dominica and the Colombian Navy, Heinz has now issued a call via social media to assist them in their search using the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy.The company says that they want to celebrate Francois’ “safe return home” and to “help him buy a new boat,” imploring people to help track down the sailor.
https://sputniknews.com/20200102/scientists-reproduce-ketchup-of-the-roman-world-thanks-to-find-in-ancient-pompeii-1077922552.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082558507_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_df6978bb9b87acbc2124875833b36b77.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
stranded at sea, ketchup
Condiment Manufacturer Seeks to Reward Sailor Who Survived Thanks to Bottle of Ketchup
Stranded at sea, the sailor was forced to subsist on rainwater and some condiments, including a bottle of ketchup.
US food processing giant Heinz is on a quest to find a 47-year old Dominica sailor who managed to survive while stranded at sea for days thanks to a bottle of ketchup.
According to media reports, sailor Elvis Francois was repairing his boat off Saint Martin island in December when the vessel he was working on was pulled out to sea by currents.
Apparently lacking the navigational knowledge to steer the boat back to shore, Francois was stranded at sea for 24 days before being rescued by the Colombian Navy after a passing plane spotted the word “Help” he wrote on the boat’s hull.
Finding himself short on supplies while adrift, the sailor survived off Maggi stock cubes, garlic powder and a bottle of ketchup, as well as by collecting rainwater in a cloth.
2 January 2020, 15:04 GMT
Having failed to locate Francois after consulting both the government of Dominica and the Colombian Navy, Heinz has now issued a call via social media to assist them in their search using the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy.
The company says that they want to celebrate Francois’ “safe return home” and to “help him buy a new boat,” imploring people to help track down the sailor.