https://sputniknews.com/20230225/macron-to-visit-china-in-early-april-to-discuss-ukrainian-crisis-1107799901.html
Macron to Visit China in Early April to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis
Macron to Visit China in Early April to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis
French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that he would go to China in early April to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and urge Beijing to put pressure on Moscow on the back of a newly-released Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.
2023-02-25T13:28+0000
2023-02-25T13:28+0000
2023-02-25T13:29+0000
world
france
china
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_0:91:3077:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_1104fd934adc11d3e2b7fa8562ffa76f.jpg
Macron expressed hope that China would "help us put pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons." On Friday, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Earlier in February, media reported that the Elysee Palace was preparing a visit of the French president to China in the next month and a half, noting that it was time to resume contacts with the Chinese authorities and that the parties wanted to give new impetus to the dialogue on global issues such as the conflict in Ukraine. In mid-February, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi visited Paris and was personally received by Macron. At the meeting, Wang noted that Beijing was firmly committed to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue and was always eager to contribute to reconciliation and peace talks.
https://sputniknews.com/20230219/macrons-approval-rate-drops-to-record-3-year-low-of-32-amid-pension-reform-1107595146.html
france
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/18/1107778816_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf1ee5944e7a07ee5393ab8fd1bd610a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
macron to visit china, macron to talk to xi, china peace plan, china unveils peace plan
macron to visit china, macron to talk to xi, china peace plan, china unveils peace plan
Macron to Visit China in Early April to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis
13:28 GMT 25.02.2023 (Updated: 13:29 GMT 25.02.2023)
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that he would go to China in early April to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and urge Beijing to put pressure on Moscow on the back of a newly-released Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.
"I think the fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is good. I myself will go to China in early April," Macron said at an agricultural fair in Paris, as quoted by the French broadcaster.
Macron expressed hope that China would "help us put pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons."
On Friday, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis
," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
Earlier in February, media reported that the Elysee Palace was preparing a visit of the French president to China in the next month and a half, noting that it was time to resume contacts with the Chinese authorities and that the parties wanted to give new impetus to the dialogue on global issues such as the conflict in Ukraine.
In mid-February, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi visited Paris and was personally received by Macron. At the meeting, Wang noted that Beijing was firmly committed to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue and was always eager to contribute to reconciliation and peace talks.