Macron to Visit China in Early April to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis

WATCH: 'Manifesto For Peace' Mass Rally Takes Place in Berlin
French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that he would go to China in early April to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and urge Beijing to put pressure on Moscow on the back of a newly-released Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.
Macron expressed hope that China would "help us put pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons." On Friday, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Earlier in February, media reported that the Elysee Palace was preparing a visit of the French president to China in the next month and a half, noting that it was time to resume contacts with the Chinese authorities and that the parties wanted to give new impetus to the dialogue on global issues such as the conflict in Ukraine. In mid-February, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi visited Paris and was personally received by Macron. At the meeting, Wang noted that Beijing was firmly committed to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue and was always eager to contribute to reconciliation and peace talks.
13:28 GMT 25.02.2023
PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that he would go to China in early April to discuss the Ukrainian crisis and urge Beijing to put pressure on Moscow on the back of a newly-released Chinese peace plan for Ukraine.
"I think the fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is good. I myself will go to China in early April," Macron said at an agricultural fair in Paris, as quoted by the French broadcaster.
Macron expressed hope that China would "help us put pressure on Russia so that it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons."
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to US President Joe Biden speak during a joint press conference on December 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2023
World
Macron's Approval Rate Drops to Record 3-Year Low of 32% Amid Pension Reform
19 February, 13:36 GMT
On Friday, China released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
Earlier in February, media reported that the Elysee Palace was preparing a visit of the French president to China in the next month and a half, noting that it was time to resume contacts with the Chinese authorities and that the parties wanted to give new impetus to the dialogue on global issues such as the conflict in Ukraine.
In mid-February, Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi visited Paris and was personally received by Macron. At the meeting, Wang noted that Beijing was firmly committed to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian issue and was always eager to contribute to reconciliation and peace talks.
