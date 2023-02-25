https://sputniknews.com/20230225/ghanas-ex-president-gathers-support-for-2024-election-race-1107796793.html
Ghana's Ex-President Gathers Support for 2024 Election Race
Ghana's Ex-President Gathers Support for 2024 Election Race
Former Ghanian President John Mahama is going to get nomination from his party National Democratic Congress to become its presidential candidate in general elections scheduled to be held next year.
2023-02-25T12:11+0000
2023-02-25T12:11+0000
2023-02-25T12:11+0000
africa
west africa
ghana
president
presidential elections
opposition party
political opposition
presidential campaign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107795590_0:56:2849:1658_1920x0_80_0_0_85117a2330882a510429e20c4c7faeda.jpg
Former Ghanaian President John Mahama is to be nominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party as its presidential candidate for the general elections next year, local media has reported. The country's ex-leader expressed his intention to lead the party in the upcoming elections during a meeting at his office in Cantonments, Akkra. Earlier this week, his supporters collected nomination forms on his behalf from the party's offices. The party is expected to choose its nominee at a conference later this year. His main rival in the party's presidential primaries is Kwabena Duffuor, who served as a central bank governor and finance minister in the previous NDC government.Before becoming Ghana's president in 2012, Mahama served as vice president from January 2009 to July 2012. During elections in 2016 and 2020, Mahama won the National Democratic Congress presidential primaries, securing over 95% of the total valid votes cast. However, he failed to reclaim the presidency, losing to incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo from the New Patriotic Party (NPP). In the upcoming elections, if Mahama is chosen as NDC's presidential candidate, he will be vying for the position with the ruling party's candidate who is yet to be selected. President Akufo-Addo will step down completing his second and final term in office.
africa
west africa
ghana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107795590_21:0:2752:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ef4a2d41b5a4c345981e0576932448a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ghana, former ghanian president john dramani mahama, national democratic congress (ndc), presidential elections, ghanian president nana akufo-addo
ghana, former ghanian president john dramani mahama, national democratic congress (ndc), presidential elections, ghanian president nana akufo-addo
Ghana's Ex-President Gathers Support for 2024 Election Race
John Dramani Mahama was the president of Ghana from 2012 to 2017. He lost previous elections in 2016 and 2020 as a candidate for the current main opposition National Democratic Congress party.
Former Ghanaian President John Mahama is to be nominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party as its presidential candidate for the general elections next year, local media has reported.
The country's ex-leader expressed his intention to lead the party in the upcoming elections during a meeting at his office in Cantonments, Akkra. Earlier this week, his supporters collected nomination forms on his behalf from the party's offices.
The party is expected to choose its nominee at a conference later this year. His main rival in the party's presidential primaries is Kwabena Duffuor, who served as a central bank governor and finance minister in the previous NDC government.
Before becoming Ghana's president in 2012, Mahama served as vice president from January 2009 to July 2012.
During elections in 2016 and 2020, Mahama won the National Democratic Congress presidential primaries, securing over 95% of the total valid votes cast. However, he failed to reclaim the presidency, losing to incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo
from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In the upcoming elections, if Mahama is chosen as NDC's presidential candidate, he will be vying for the position with the ruling party's candidate who is yet to be selected. President Akufo-Addo will step down completing his second and final term in office.