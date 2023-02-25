International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20230225/ghanas-ex-president-gathers-support-for-2024-election-race-1107796793.html
Ghana's Ex-President Gathers Support for 2024 Election Race
Ghana's Ex-President Gathers Support for 2024 Election Race
Former Ghanian President John Mahama is going to get nomination from his party National Democratic Congress to become its presidential candidate in general elections scheduled to be held next year.
2023-02-25T12:11+0000
2023-02-25T12:11+0000
africa
west africa
ghana
president
presidential elections
opposition party
political opposition
presidential campaign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107795590_0:56:2849:1658_1920x0_80_0_0_85117a2330882a510429e20c4c7faeda.jpg
Former Ghanaian President John Mahama is to be nominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party as its presidential candidate for the general elections next year, local media has reported. The country's ex-leader expressed his intention to lead the party in the upcoming elections during a meeting at his office in Cantonments, Akkra. Earlier this week, his supporters collected nomination forms on his behalf from the party's offices. The party is expected to choose its nominee at a conference later this year. His main rival in the party's presidential primaries is Kwabena Duffuor, who served as a central bank governor and finance minister in the previous NDC government.Before becoming Ghana's president in 2012, Mahama served as vice president from January 2009 to July 2012. During elections in 2016 and 2020, Mahama won the National Democratic Congress presidential primaries, securing over 95% of the total valid votes cast. However, he failed to reclaim the presidency, losing to incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo from the New Patriotic Party (NPP). In the upcoming elections, if Mahama is chosen as NDC's presidential candidate, he will be vying for the position with the ruling party's candidate who is yet to be selected. President Akufo-Addo will step down completing his second and final term in office.
africa
west africa
ghana
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Maria Konokhova
Maria Konokhova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/19/1107795590_21:0:2752:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0ef4a2d41b5a4c345981e0576932448a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ghana, former ghanian president john dramani mahama, national democratic congress (ndc), presidential elections, ghanian president nana akufo-addo
ghana, former ghanian president john dramani mahama, national democratic congress (ndc), presidential elections, ghanian president nana akufo-addo

Ghana's Ex-President Gathers Support for 2024 Election Race

12:11 GMT 25.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEIFormer Ghanian president and candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, speaks during the signing of the presidential election peace pact in Accra, on December 4, 2020, ahead of the December 7, 2020 presidential elections.
Former Ghanian president and candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, speaks during the signing of the presidential election peace pact in Accra, on December 4, 2020, ahead of the December 7, 2020 presidential elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2023
© AFP 2023 / PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Maria Konokhova
All materialsWrite to the author
John Dramani Mahama was the president of Ghana from 2012 to 2017. He lost previous elections in 2016 and 2020 as a candidate for the current main opposition National Democratic Congress party.
Former Ghanaian President John Mahama is to be nominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party as its presidential candidate for the general elections next year, local media has reported.
The country's ex-leader expressed his intention to lead the party in the upcoming elections during a meeting at his office in Cantonments, Akkra. Earlier this week, his supporters collected nomination forms on his behalf from the party's offices.
The party is expected to choose its nominee at a conference later this year. His main rival in the party's presidential primaries is Kwabena Duffuor, who served as a central bank governor and finance minister in the previous NDC government.
Before becoming Ghana's president in 2012, Mahama served as vice president from January 2009 to July 2012.
During elections in 2016 and 2020, Mahama won the National Democratic Congress presidential primaries, securing over 95% of the total valid votes cast. However, he failed to reclaim the presidency, losing to incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In the upcoming elections, if Mahama is chosen as NDC's presidential candidate, he will be vying for the position with the ruling party's candidate who is yet to be selected. President Akufo-Addo will step down completing his second and final term in office.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала