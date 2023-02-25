https://sputniknews.com/20230225/brazils-president-calls-on-countries-not-involved-in-ukraine-conflict-to-promote-peace-1107786997.html
Brazil’s President Calls on Countries Not Involved in Ukraine Conflict to Promote Peace
Brazil’s President Calls on Countries Not Involved in Ukraine Conflict to Promote Peace
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says all the countries that are not involved in the conflict in Ukraine need to work on pushing for peace talks.
2023-02-25T01:51+0000
2023-02-25T01:51+0000
2023-02-25T01:51+0000
world
brazil
lula da silva
russia
peace process
negotiations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd52a3f80d8a75756309b278b6faf9f7.jpg
Earlier this month, the Brazilian president called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, and said that Russia needs to be provided with "the minimum conditions'' to do so. Lula said he wanted to discuss a truce not only with Russia, but also with the US, China, India, Indonesia and other countries.Friday marked one year since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.China released a 12-point document on Friday titled "China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate, while the government in Kiev has ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia.
brazil
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583438_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb8ca791a1503d590b5af135271a3fa8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva, conflict in ukraine, peace talks, year since the start of russia’s special military operation in ukraine, what did silva say on russia conflict with ukraine, what do countries say about ukraine russia
brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva, conflict in ukraine, peace talks, year since the start of russia’s special military operation in ukraine, what did silva say on russia conflict with ukraine, what do countries say about ukraine russia
Brazil’s President Calls on Countries Not Involved in Ukraine Conflict to Promote Peace
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva says all the countries that are not involved in the conflict in Ukraine need to work on pushing for peace talks.
"It is urgently needed that a group of countries, not involved in the [Ukraine] conflict, assume the responsibility of promoting negotiations to restore peace," Lula wrote on Friday.
Earlier this month, the Brazilian president called for an end to the conflict in Ukraine, and said that Russia needs to be provided with "the minimum conditions'' to do so. Lula said he wanted to discuss a truce not only with Russia, but also with the US, China, India, Indonesia and other countries.
China released a 12-point document on Friday
titled "China’s Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis,
" promoting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.
The Kremlin has repeatedly emphasized its readiness to negotiate
, while the government in Kiev has ruled out any talks as long as Vladimir Putin remains President of Russia.