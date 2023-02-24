https://sputniknews.com/20230224/beijing-on-platform-for-ukraine-talks-efforts-for-peaceful-settlement-should-be-supported-1107767142.html
Beijing on Platform for Ukraine Talks: Efforts for Peaceful Settlement Should Be Supported
Beijing on Platform for Ukraine Talks: Efforts for Peaceful Settlement Should Be Supported
All efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis should be encouraged and supported, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
2023-02-24T11:40+0000
2023-02-24T11:40+0000
2023-02-24T11:40+0000
world
china
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104022/50/1040225001_0:286:3613:2318_1920x0_80_0_0_52abfef8f8755794045895766fd2968c.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on the situation in Ukraine. The fourth point, devoted to the peace process in Ukraine, says that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis." Beijing also points to the need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. "All efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported," Wang told reporters when asked if China is ready to provide a platform for the talks.
https://sputniknews.com/20230224/forget-cold-war-stance--politicization-what-did-china-say-in-its-position-paper-on-ukraine-crisis-1107754814.html
china
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104022/50/1040225001_71:0:3543:2604_1920x0_80_0_0_5e19d05a53b8d3f4950a8bcb8bec5a01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china's position paper, china's position on ukraine, beijing calls for negotiations
china's position paper, china's position on ukraine, beijing calls for negotiations
Beijing on Platform for Ukraine Talks: Efforts for Peaceful Settlement Should Be Supported
BEIJING (Sputnik) - All efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis should be encouraged and supported, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a 12-point position paper on the situation in Ukraine
. The fourth point, devoted to the peace process in Ukraine, says that dialogue and negotiations are "the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis." Beijing also points to the need to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
"All efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully should be encouraged and supported," Wang told reporters when asked if China is ready to provide a platform for the talks.